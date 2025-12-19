Royals reunite with former All-Star pitcher Matt Strahm in a trade with the Phillies

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Oklahoman
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule and how to watch for December 19 bowl games
Beau Pribula
Missouri QB Beau Pribula enters transfer portal again, freshman Matt Zollers to start in Gator Bowl
NBA: Washington Wizards at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Stephon Castle spurring the offense in San Antonio

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_thursdayrecap_251219.jpg
GSW moving in wrong direction after loss to PHX
nbc_roto_bestbet_251219.jpg
Target Rivers’ INTs, Titans spread in NFL Week 16
nbc_roto_nba_champ_251219.jpg
Nuggets have the best chance to defeat Thunder

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Oklahoman
What college football bowl games are on today? Full schedule and how to watch for December 19 bowl games
Beau Pribula
Missouri QB Beau Pribula enters transfer portal again, freshman Matt Zollers to start in Gator Bowl
NBA: Washington Wizards at San Antonio Spurs
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Stephon Castle spurring the offense in San Antonio

Top Clips

nbc_enjoy_thursdayrecap_251219.jpg
GSW moving in wrong direction after loss to PHX
nbc_roto_bestbet_251219.jpg
Target Rivers’ INTs, Titans spread in NFL Week 16
nbc_roto_nba_champ_251219.jpg
Nuggets have the best chance to defeat Thunder

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Royals reunite with former All-Star pitcher Matt Strahm in a trade with the Phillies

  
Published December 19, 2025 12:49 PM
Schwarber remains elite power source with new deal
December 9, 2025 02:26 PM
Eric Samulski unpacks ripple effects from Kyle Schwarber reportedly returning to the Phillies on a five-year, $150M contract, sharing why the deal should "age well" and bode well for fantasy purposes.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals reunited with veteran pitcher Matt Strahm when they acquired the former All-Star left-hander from the Philadelphia Phillies in a trade for right-hander Jonathan Bowlan.

The 34-year-old Strahm has pitched for four clubs over 10 seasons in the majors.

He spent his first two with the Royals, who selected him in the 21st round of the 2012 first-year player draft out of Neosho County Community College in Chanute, Kansas. Strahm also pitched for the Padres, Red Sox and the past three years for the Phillies, where he was an All-Star in 2024, when he had a 1.87 ERA over 66 appearances.

He also made 66 appearances with a 2.74 ERA this past season, and has a career 3.36 ERA in 395 appearances.

Strahm has a $7.5 million salary next season under an option that vested, part of a deal that is paying him $15 million for 2025 and 2026. He can become a free agent after the 2026 World Series,

The 29-year-old Bowlan has pitched in parts of the past three seasons for Kansas City. He made one start and appeared in a career-best 34 games this past season, going 1-2 and posting a 3.86 ERA.