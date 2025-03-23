 Skip navigation
Royals acquire outfielder Mark Canha from Brewers for player to be named later or cash

  
Published March 23, 2025 01:18 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals confirmed Saturday they have acquired outfielder Mark Canha from the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Royals will send a player to be named later or cash to the Brewers for Canha, 36.

Canha, who can also play first base, was with the Brewers on a minor league deal and had the right to opt out of his contract on Saturday. He was 2-for-23 with one homer this spring.

Canha made his major league debut with Oakland in 2015, his first of seven seasons with the A’s. He has also played for the New York Mets, Detroit and San Francisco. He has a .249 career batting average with 120 homers, including a career-high 26 with Oakland in 2019.

Canha played a combined 125 games with Detroit and San Francisco in 2024 and hit .242 with seven homers.