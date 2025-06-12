Yankees at Royals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 12

It’s Thursday, June 12 and the Yankees (41-25) are in Kansas City to take on the Royals (34-34). Will Warren is slated to take the mound for New York against Seth Lugo for Kansas City.

New York goes for the sweep today after winning the first two of the series against Kansas City, 10-2 and 6-3. The Yankees high powered offense has been led by Aaron Judge who homered in both games of the series.

The Yankees have won five of the last six with Warren on the mound compared to the Royals who have dropped the past three with Lugo.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees at Royals

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Kauffman Stadium

City: Kansas City, MO

Network/Streaming: YES, FDSNKC, MLBN

Odds for the Yankees at the Royals

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Moneyline: Yankees (-147), Royals (+123)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Yankees at Royals

Pitching matchup for June 12, 2025: Will Warren vs. Seth Lugo

Yankees: Will Warren, (4-3, 5.34 ERA)

Last outing: 5.1 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Royals: Seth Lugo, (3-5, 3.46 ERA)

Last outing: 5.0 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Royals

Rotoworld Best Bet Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes sprinkles on Aaron Judge to hit .400 by the All-Star break (+1300) and the season (+5500):

“Aaron Judge is currently hitting .394 and no Yankee has ever hit .400 let alone the last MLB player being Ted Williams in 1941. Judge is ripping this season and hitting .364 this month with nine hits through nine games.

Judge hit .364 in May too, so he will need to step it up a little but a date with the Red Sox, Angels, Orioles, Reds, and Athletics over the next five series — I see a lot of hits coming for Judge, so I played the +1300 for .400 by the All-Star break and sprinkled +5500 for the season.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Yankees and the Royals:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees at Royals

The Yankees have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against AL Central teams

7 of the Royals’ last 8 games (88%) have gone over the Total

The Yankees have covered the Run Line in 5 of their last 6 matchups against the Royals

