Nationals at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12

Its Thursday, June 12 and the Nationals (30-37) are in Queens to take on the Mets (44-24).

Michael Soroka is slated to take the mound for Washington against Kodai Senga for New York.

David Peterson tossed the first nine-inning complete game of his career, and the Mets rolled to a 5-0 win for their fifth straight win. Juan Soto went yard for the second straight game to pace the attack.

The Mets are now 26-7 at Citi Field this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Mets

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: MASN, SNY, MLBN

Odds for the Nationals at the Mets

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Nationals (+200), Mets (-244)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Mets

Pitching matchup for June 12, 2025: Michael Soroka vs. Kodai Senga

Nationals: Michael Soroka (3-3, 4.87 ERA)

Last outing: 6/6 vs. Texas - 6IP, 0ER, 2H, 1BB, 7Ks Mets: Kodai Senga (6-3, 1.59 ERA)

Last outing: 6/6 at Colorado - 6IP, 1ER, 5H, 2BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Mets

The Mets have won 4 of their last 5 NL East home games with Kodai Senga toeing the slab

toeing the slab In his last 5 starts at home Kodai Senga has an ERA of 1.76

has an ERA of 1.76 The Mets have covered the Run Line in 3 successive games with Kodai Senga as the starter

as the starter Juan Soto is 7-11 over his last 3 games and 10-19 over his last 5 to raise his average to .252 for the season

is 7-11 over his last 3 games and 10-19 over his last 5 to raise his average to .252 for the season Brandon Nimmo has hit in 4 straight games (6-17) and 8 of his last 9 games (10-38)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Nationals and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Mets at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

