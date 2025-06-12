Rangers at Twins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12

Its Thursday, June 12 and the Rangers (32-36) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (36-31).

Patrick Corbin is slated to take the mound for Texas against Bailey Ober for Minnesota.

The series is even at one game apiece following the Twins’ 6-2 win last night. Byron Buxton went 3-3 including his eleventh home run of the season (a 479-foot blast!) and Minnesota improved to five games over .500 for the season. Marcus Semien tallied his seventh home run of the season in the loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Twins

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Time: 1:10PM EST

Site: Target Field

City: Minneapolis, MN

Network/Streaming: RSN, MNNT, MLBN

Odds for the Rangers at the Twins

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Rangers (+138), Twins (-166)

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Twins

Pitching matchup for June 12, 2025: Patrick Corbin vs. Bailey Ober

Rangers: Patrick Corbin (3-5, 3.52 ERA)

Last outing: 6/6 at Washington - 8IP, 2ER, 5H, 0BB, 2Ks Twins: Bailey Ober (4-2, 3.78 ERA)

Last outing: 6/6 vs. Toronto - 7IP, 5ER, 5H, 1BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Twins

The Twins have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records

The Over is 4-1 in the Twins’ last 5 games

Josh Jung is 3-28 (.107) in his last 8 games

is 3-28 (.107) in his last 8 games Since returning to the lineup, Carlos Correa has hit in 4-straight games (6-17)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Rangers and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

