MLB: San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
Giants at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3
Summer McIntosh breaks third world record in five days, a Phelpsian feat
MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
Nationals at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12

nbc_golf_rollback_250611.jpg
Golf ball rollback process in a 'nervous moment'
Wagner tries to conquer Oakmont's long par-3 8th
Wagner tries to conquer Oakmont's long par-3 8th
Oakmont's clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame
Oakmont's clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
Giants at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3
Summer McIntosh breaks third world record in five days, a Phelpsian feat
MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
Nationals at Mets prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12

nbc_golf_rollback_250611.jpg
Golf ball rollback process in a ‘nervous moment’
nbc_golf_wagnereighthhole_250611.jpg
Wagner tries to conquer Oakmont’s long par-3 8th
nbc_golf_toddlewisoakmont_250611.jpg
Oakmont’s clubhouse is a mini golf hall of fame

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rangers at Twins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12

  
Published June 12, 2025 07:41 AM

Its Thursday, June 12 and the Rangers (32-36) are in Minneapolis to take on the Twins (36-31).

Patrick Corbin is slated to take the mound for Texas against Bailey Ober for Minnesota.

The series is even at one game apiece following the Twins’ 6-2 win last night. Byron Buxton went 3-3 including his eleventh home run of the season (a 479-foot blast!) and Minnesota improved to five games over .500 for the season. Marcus Semien tallied his seventh home run of the season in the loss.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Rangers at Twins

  • Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025
  • Time: 1:10PM EST
  • Site: Target Field
  • City: Minneapolis, MN
  • Network/Streaming: RSN, MNNT, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Rangers at the Twins

The latest odds as of Thursday:

  • Moneyline: Rangers (+138), Twins (-166)
  • Spread: Twins -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Rangers at Twins

  • Pitching matchup for June 12, 2025: Patrick Corbin vs. Bailey Ober
    • Rangers: Patrick Corbin (3-5, 3.52 ERA)
      Last outing: 6/6 at Washington - 8IP, 2ER, 5H, 0BB, 2Ks
    • Twins: Bailey Ober (4-2, 3.78 ERA)
      Last outing: 6/6 vs. Toronto - 7IP, 5ER, 5H, 1BB, 4Ks

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers at Twins

  • The Twins have won 4 of their last 5 home games against teams with losing records
  • The Over is 4-1 in the Twins’ last 5 games
  • Josh Jung is 3-28 (.107) in his last 8 games
  • Since returning to the lineup, Carlos Correa has hit in 4-straight games (6-17)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Rangers and the Twins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Rangers and the Twins:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Twins on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Texas Rangers at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

  • Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
  • Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
  • Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
  • Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)
Texas Rangers Primary Logo Texas Rangers Minnesota Twins Primary Logo Minnesota Twins MLB