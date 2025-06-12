Giants at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12

Its Thursday, June 12 and the Giants (40-28) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (12-55).

Hayden Birdsong is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Antonio Senzatela for Colorado.

The Giants won their second in a row against the Rockies and seventh in a row overall last night rallying for seven runs in the final two innings to come from behind and knock off the Rockies, 10-7 Wednesday night. Willy Adames went 3-3 at the plate and drove in three runs to pace the attack.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Rockies

Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025

Time: 3:10PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, COLR

Odds for the Giants at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Giants (-219), Rockies (+179)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 11.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Rockies

Pitching matchup for June 12, 2025: Hayden Birdsong vs. Antonio Senzatela

Giants: Hayden Birdsong (3-1, 2.55 ERA)

Last outing: 6/6 vs. Atlanta - 4.1IP, 2ER, 2H, 5BB, 5Ks Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (1-10, 6.68 ERA)

Last outing: 6/6 vs. Mets - 4IP, 0ER, 3H, 4BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Rockies

The Giants have won their last 3 road games, while the Rockies have lost 5 straight overall

In his last 5 starts, Antonio Senzatela has an ERA of 10.00

has an ERA of 10.00 After a dismal start to June (1-22) Willy Adames is 4-7 over his last 2 games

is 4-7 over his last 2 games Mike Yastrzemski is riding a modest 3-game hitting streak (4-9)

is riding a modest 3-game hitting streak (4-9) Hunter Goodman has hit in 8 straight games (15-35)

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Giants and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 11.0.

