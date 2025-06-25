Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. ejected for second time this season after arguing strike call

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals
Cubs at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 25
Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres
Nationals at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 25
Evander Kane
Evander Kane says he has been traded from the Oilers to the Canucks

Top Clips

pickettbrowns.jpg
Johnson expects Pickett to be Browns starting QB
nbc_pft_pftpm_jeffpash_250625.jpg
Was Pash ‘pushed out’ because of collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgersfinalseason_250625.jpg
Will Rodgers truly fade from public eye after NFL?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Cubs v St. Louis Cardinals
Cubs at Cardinals Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 25
Washington Nationals v San Diego Padres
Nationals at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 25
Evander Kane
Evander Kane says he has been traded from the Oilers to the Canucks

Top Clips

pickettbrowns.jpg
Johnson expects Pickett to be Browns starting QB
nbc_pft_pftpm_jeffpash_250625.jpg
Was Pash ‘pushed out’ because of collusion ruling?
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgersfinalseason_250625.jpg
Will Rodgers truly fade from public eye after NFL?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. ejected for second time this season after arguing strike call

  
Published June 25, 2025 12:18 PM

CINCINNATI — Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was ejected for the second time this season for arguing a called strike.

Chisholm was ejected before the bottom of the ninth inning of at 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Cincinnati Reds by plate umpire Mark Wegner after a pitch from Lyon Richardson that Chisholm thought was low in the zone on a 2-0 count was called a strike in the top half.

Chisholm struck out and continued arguing after leaving the batter’s box. Yankees captain Aaron Judge walked out together as Chisholm went to third base for the bottom of the ninth.

Chisholm was still talking — he said it was to himself. Wegner held a hand up, as if to say enough, then ejected Chisholm.

“I looked at him and I said, ‘Why are you looking at me?’ And that’s when I got tossed,” Chisholm said. “I didn’t get tossed for saying nothing crazy. I didn’t get tossed saying, ‘Oh, that was a bad pitch,’ I got tossed for saying, ‘Why are you looking at me?’ I don’t think that’s a good reason to toss anybody.”

Chisholm was ejected from the a 6-3 victory over Tampa Bay on April 17 for arguing a called third strike by John Bacon. The following day, Chisholm was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball, which cited his conduct and violation of MLB’s social media policy when he posted in-game criticism online. The suspension was later dropped.

Chisholm said he needed to do a better job of controlling his emotions.

“That’s why I’m upset because I wasn’t talking to you (the umpire). I didn’t even have nothing to say to you because I know if I had something to say you I was going to get tossed,” he said.

Manager Aaron Boone came out to try and held Chisholm back from Wegner.

“Obviously Jazz didn’t like the 2-0 call, some words at home played within the at-bat, and then Jazz went out and says he wasn’t saying anything to Mark Wegner. And Mark was looking down at him and ends up running them. Not a great situation,” Boone said.

The ejection meant Oswald Peraza moved to third base and DJ LeMahieu came in to play second base.

The Yankees have dropped the first two games of the series against the Reds and lost for the ninth time in 12 games. New York (45-34) has seen its lead in the AL East over Tampa Bay cut to one game.

“We have to play better. We have a lot of winners in the clubhouse. You guys asked the same question last year. We have to figure it out,” Judge said.