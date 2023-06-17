Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
U.S. Open 2025: How to watch, TV times and streams for Oakmont major
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
U.S. Open 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and featured groups Saturday at Oakmont
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
USGA offers refund for ticketed fans because of playable but ‘very saturated’ Oakmont
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Top Clips
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?
U.S. Open Rd. 2 best moments: Burns, Hovland shock
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
U.S. Open 2025: How to watch, TV times and streams for Oakmont major
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
U.S. Open 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and featured groups Saturday at Oakmont
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
USGA offers refund for ticketed fans because of playable but ‘very saturated’ Oakmont
Ryan Lavner
,
Ryan Lavner
,
Top Clips
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?
U.S. Open Rd. 2 best moments: Burns, Hovland shock
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
MLB
Date
All Scores
Odds by
MLB
Colorado Rockies
Zack Morris
ZM
Zack
Morris
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Rockies at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 13
Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves Game Preview
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Zack Morris
COL
Relief Pitcher
Rockies ink Zack Morris to minor league deal
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Evan Carter, Ben Casparius and Christian Moore
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Two-start pitchers: Robbie Ray headlines the list of intriguing options for week of June 16
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Struggling Rockies snap five-game skid, avoid setting new record for worst start in modern era
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Starting Pitcher Targets: Could Hunter Dobbins, Slade Cecconi, or others be the key to your second half?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Giants at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Bednar putting early struggles in rear view, D-Backs closer shelved again
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue