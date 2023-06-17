 Skip navigation
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
U.S. Open 2025: How to watch, TV times and streams for Oakmont major
PGA: U.S. Open - Second Round
U.S. Open 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings and featured groups Saturday at Oakmont
Syndication: Beaver County Times
USGA offers refund for ticketed fans because of playable but ‘very saturated’ Oakmont

nbc_golf_oakmont_250613.jpg
Expect lower scores as Oakmont softens for weekend
nbc_golf_adamscott_250613.jpg
70-70 ‘out of left field,’ but could Scott win?
nbc_golf_sales_bairdbestmoments_250613.jpg
U.S. Open Rd. 2 best moments: Burns, Hovland shock

Zack Morris

Zack
Morris

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers
Rockies at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 13
Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves Game Preview
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Evan Carter, Ben Casparius and Christian Moore
Two-start pitchers: Robbie Ray headlines the list of intriguing options for week of June 16
Struggling Rockies snap five-game skid, avoid setting new record for worst start in modern era
Starting Pitcher Targets: Could Hunter Dobbins, Slade Cecconi, or others be the key to your second half?
Giants at Rockies prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for June 12
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Bednar putting early struggles in rear view, D-Backs closer shelved again