Dodgers at Rockies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 19

It’s Tuesday, August 19 and the Dodgers (71-53) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (35-89). Emmet Sheehan is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Austin Gomber for Colorado.

The Rockies’ Warming Bernabel walked off the Dodgers, 4-3, via a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning to break L.A.'s three-game winning streak over the Padres.

Colorado has now extended its winning streak to four games, which ties their season-long. The 6-1 span over the past seven games is a season-best for the Rockies.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Rockies

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: SNLA, COLR

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Dodgers at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Dodgers (-265), Rockies (+215)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 11.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Rockies

Pitching matchup for August 19, 2025: Emmet Sheehan vs. Austin Gomber

Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan, (3-2, 3.86 ERA)

Last outing: 9.00 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Rockies: Austin Gomber, (0-6, 6.75 ERA)

Last outing: 9.00 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 9 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Dodgers and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 11.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Rockies

Colorado is 4-0 in the last 4 games — tied for a season-best

Colorado is 6-1 in the last 7 games — the best 7-game stretch of the season

Los Angeles is 7-1 in the last 8 games versus Colorado

The Dodgers have won 12 of their last 20 away games against teams with losing records

The Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber has an ERA of 6.81 this season

The Rockies have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.84 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: