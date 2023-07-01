 Skip navigation
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Chicago Xfinity starting lineup: Cole Custer wins pole
Chicago Street Race - Previews

Sunday Chicago Street Race: Start time, TV info, weather
Pagenaud crash Mid-Ohio 2.png
Simon Pagenaud walks away from wildest crash of IndyCar career; will miss Mid-Ohio qualifying

nbc_golf_dp_britishmastersrd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Betfred British Masters, Round 3
nbc_nas_nxs_qchicagohl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Custer on Xfinity pole in Chicago
nbc_nas_lallyint_230701.jpg
Lally: Not going to be growth without risk

Emmet
Sheehan

MLB: New York Yankees at Oakland Athletics
11:04
Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws 1st perfect game since 2012. It’s the 24th in MLB history
Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night, retiring every Oakland batter in an 11-0 victory over the Athletics.
  • Emmet Sheehan
    Emmet Sheehan
    LAD Starting Pitcher #80
    Emmet Sheehan gives up three runs in win at Coors Field
MLB Best Bets, June 27: Mets vs Brewers, Kopech and Freeman Props
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Aaron Judge says toe ligament is torn and he’s not ready for baseball activities
No-hit debut gives LAD’s Sheehan short-term upside
Sheehan’s talent not in question after MLB debut
Rangers or Diamondbacks more poised for success?
A year after running it back, the Vikings are tearing it down