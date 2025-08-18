Dodgers at Rockies Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 18

Its Monday, August 18 and the Dodgers (71-53) are in Denver to take on the Rockies (35-89). Yoshinobu Yamamoto is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles against Kyle Freeland for Colorado.

The Rockies and Dodgers are coming off a three-game sweeps. The Rockies swept the Diamondbacks, where as the Dodgers swept the Padres.

Los Angeles kept sole control of the NL West lead with the series win over San Diego and they can gain some more cushion with this four-game series in Colorado.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Dodgers at Rockies

Date: Monday, August 18, 2025

Time: 8:40PM EST

Site: Coors Field

City: Denver, CO

Network/Streaming: SNLA, COLR

Odds for the Dodgers at the Rockies

The latest odds as of Monday:



Moneyline: Dodgers (-278), Rockies (+222)

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 11.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Dodgers at Rockies

Pitching matchup for August 18, 2025: Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. Kyle Freeland

Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto, (10-8, 2.84 ERA)

Last outing: 11.57 ERA, 6 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 5 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Rockies: Kyle Freeland, (3-12, 5.18 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Dodgers and the Rockies

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Dodgers and the Rockies:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Dodgers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Colorado Rockies at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 11.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Dodgers at Rockies

Colorado is 3-0 in the last 3 games and 5-1 in the past 6

Los Angeles is 3-0 in the last 3 games and 3-4 in the past 7

The Dodgers have won 7 straight games at the Rockies

The Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland has an ERA of 5.80 in his last 5 home starts on the mound

The Rockies have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.84 units

