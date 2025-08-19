Orioles at Red Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 19

It’s Tuesday, August 19 and the Orioles (57-67) are in Boston to take on the Red Sox (68-57). Tomoyuki Sugano is slated to take the mound for Baltimore against Walker Buehler for Boston.

The Orioles hot streak continued with a 6-3 victory over the Red Sox on Monday night to take control of the two-game series.

Baltimore is 5-1 in the last six games and won four of those by two-plus runs with the lone loss coming 5-4 to Houston. Boston has now dropped back-to-back games and it’s been just six games since they broke a three-game losing skid.

Game details & how to watch Orioles at Red Sox

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: Fenway Park

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: MASN, NESN

Odds for the Orioles at the Red Sox

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Orioles (+117), Red Sox (-139)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Orioles at Red Sox

Pitching matchup for August 19, 2025: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Walker Buehler

Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano, (10-5, 4.13 ERA)

Last outing: 1.69 ERA, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Red Sox: Walker Buehler, (7-7, 5.43 ERA)

Last outing: 6.00 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 4 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Orioles and the Red Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Orioles and the Red Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Baltimore Orioles at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 9.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Orioles at Red Sox

Baltimore is 5-1 in the last 6 games

Baltimore is 5-4 versus Boston this season

The Red Sox have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against divisional opponents

The Under is 4-0-1 in the Red Sox’s last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Orioles have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games but they are profiting 1.55 units

