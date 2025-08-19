 Skip navigation
All Scores

Reds at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 19

  
Published August 19, 2025 08:16 AM

It’s Tuesday, August 19 and the Reds (65-60) are in Anaheim to take on the Angels (60-64). Hunter Greene is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Kyle Hendricks for Los Angeles.

Cincinnati opened the series up with a 4-1 victory over Los Angeles and that snapped the Angels’ three-game home winning streak. The Reds have won back-to-back games and have improved to 6-3 over the previous nine games.

The Reds are on a nine-game west coast trip. It’s off to Arizona, then back to Los Angeles for a date with the Dodgers after this three-game series against the Angels.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Angels

  • Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
  • Time: 9:38PM EST
  • Site: Angel Stadium
  • City: Anaheim, CA
  • Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, FDSNW

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Reds at the Angels

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

  • Moneyline: Reds (-143), Angels (+119)
  • Spread: Reds -1.5
  • Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Angels

  • Pitching matchup for August 19, 2025: Hunter Greene vs. Kyle Hendricks
    • Reds: Hunter Greene, (5-3, 2.47 ERA)
      Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts
    • Angels: Kyle Hendricks, (6-8, 4.88 ERA)
      Last outing: 13.50 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s game between the Reds and the Angels:

  • Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Reds on the Moneyline.
  • Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.
  • Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Angels

  • The Reds are 6-3 in the last 9 games
  • The Angels are 4-3 in the last 7 games
  • The Angels are 9-7 in the last 16 home games
  • The Reds have won 4 straight games at the Angels
  • 3 of the last 4 home games have gone over the Total for the angels

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

