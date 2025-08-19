Reds at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 19

It’s Tuesday, August 19 and the Reds (65-60) are in Anaheim to take on the Angels (60-64). Hunter Greene is slated to take the mound for Cincinnati against Kyle Hendricks for Los Angeles.

Cincinnati opened the series up with a 4-1 victory over Los Angeles and that snapped the Angels’ three-game home winning streak. The Reds have won back-to-back games and have improved to 6-3 over the previous nine games.

The Reds are on a nine-game west coast trip. It’s off to Arizona, then back to Los Angeles for a date with the Dodgers after this three-game series against the Angels.

Game details & how to watch Reds at Angels

Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Time: 9:38PM EST

Site: Angel Stadium

City: Anaheim, CA

Network/Streaming: FDSNOH, FDSNW

Odds for the Reds at the Angels

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Moneyline: Reds (-143), Angels (+119)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Reds at Angels

Pitching matchup for August 19, 2025: Hunter Greene vs. Kyle Hendricks

Reds: Hunter Greene, (5-3, 2.47 ERA)

Last outing: 0.00 ERA, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Angels: Kyle Hendricks, (6-8, 4.88 ERA)

Last outing: 13.50 ERA, 5 Earned Runs Allowed, 6 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Reds and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Reds on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Reds at Angels

The Reds are 6-3 in the last 9 games

The Angels are 4-3 in the last 7 games

The Angels are 9-7 in the last 16 home games

The Reds have won 4 straight games at the Angels

3 of the last 4 home games have gone over the Total for the angels

