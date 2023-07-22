Updates from IndyCar at Iowa Speedway: Race 1 of Hy-Vee Concert Weekend doubleheader

The NTT IndyCar Series is at Iowa Speedway for one of its most important race weekends of the season on and off the track.

A pair of 250-lap races, which could determine the stretch run for the 2023 championship, are sandwiched around four concerts featuring high-profile performers brought in by race weekend sponsor Hy-Vee.

Carrie Underwood is scheduled to play before Saturday afternoon’s race, which will be followed by a set from Kenny Chesney. Zac Brown Band will play a prerace show Sunday with a set by Ed Sheeran scheduled after the race.

When the 28-car field is on the 0.894-mile oval Saturday and Sunday, all eyes will be on runaway championship leader Alex Palou. The Chip Ganassi Racing star, who leads the series with four victories, has built a 117-point lead with four consecutive top-two finishes.

But Palou admits Iowa is his weakest track on the schedule, creating an opportunity for title rivals Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden (who has four wins at the track in Newton) to close the gap.

