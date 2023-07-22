Updates from IndyCar at Iowa Speedway: Race 1 of Hy-Vee Concert Weekend doubleheader
Follow here for updates Saturday as the NTT IndyCar Series opens its only race weekend doubleheader of the season at Iowa Speedway.
The NTT IndyCar Series is at Iowa Speedway for one of its most important race weekends of the season on and off the track.
A pair of 250-lap races, which could determine the stretch run for the 2023 championship, are sandwiched around four concerts featuring high-profile performers brought in by race weekend sponsor Hy-Vee.
Carrie Underwood is scheduled to play before Saturday afternoon’s race, which will be followed by a set from Kenny Chesney. Zac Brown Band will play a prerace show Sunday with a set by Ed Sheeran scheduled after the race.
When the 28-car field is on the 0.894-mile oval Saturday and Sunday, all eyes will be on runaway championship leader Alex Palou. The Chip Ganassi Racing star, who leads the series with four victories, has built a 117-point lead with four consecutive top-two finishes.
But Palou admits Iowa is his weakest track on the schedule, creating an opportunity for title rivals Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden (who has four wins at the track in Newton) to close the gap.
Follow along below for updates throughout Saturday from the racetrack.
After winning one of the races at Iowa last year, Arrow McLaren was a prerace favorite, but its Dallara-Chevrolets are off to a tough start.
Both Alexander Rossi and Felix Rosenqvist were well outside the top five for both races on their qualifying runs.
The team has one more shot at a strong starting spot with Pato O’Ward, who had the victory in Race 2 last year.
Romain Grosjean bumped David Malukas from atop the scoring pylon on Race 1.
The Andretti Autosport driver, whose contract status is uncertain beyond 2023, will have a strong starting spot in Saturday’s 250 lap race.
He will start deeper in the order for Sunday after a wiggle in Turn 1, but Grosjean told NBC Sports’ Kevin Lee that his No. 28 Dallara-Honda should race well.
Early observations from IndyCar qualifying at Iowa:
—David Malukas turned two impressive laps above 178 mph, putting his No. 18 Dallara-Honda on the provisional poles for both races with two dozen drivers left to make attempts.
Malukas told NBC Sports’ Kevin Lee that his car was helped by qualifying being delayed nearly two hours because of rain because the warmer conditions favored his setup.
—Jack Harvey did what he could to ameliorate his nine-grid starting penalty Saturday, going to the top of the charts for both races as the fourth driver to make an attempt.
—Conor Daly, who is subbing in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Dallara-Honda for Simon Pagenaud (recovering from his crash at Mid-Ohio), fared better on his second lap than his first but likely will start midpack in both races. Daly scored his only IndyCar pole at Iowa in 2020.
After a delay of nearly two hours, Ed Carpenter kicked off IndyCar qualifying at Iowa Speedway.
There will be 26 more drivers taking laps in the session, which should end by around noon ET after setting the starting lineups for twin 250-lap races (the first lap counts for Saturday’s race, the second for Sunday).
The frontstretch then will be turned over for a Carrie Underwood concert.
The IndyCar Series announced a nine-position grid penalty to Jack Harvey, citing the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver for avoidable contact on the opening lap of last Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto.
Harvey was involved in an eight-car crash on the exit of the first corner.
It’s the first time IndyCar has imposed a grid penalty on a driver for on-track behavior since Devlin DeFrancesco was docked six spots at Long Beach last year after being involved in three crashes at Texas Motor Speedway.
Per the IndyCar rulebook, the avoidable contact grid penalty is six positions on road and street courses and nine on ovals (teams receive the same penalties for unapproved engine changes during the season).
Jack Harvey told NBC Sports reporter Kevin Lee that he strongly disagreed with the punishment, and IndyCar on NBC analyst Townsend Bell also felt it was too harsh and “a massive surprise.”
“It’s bizarre timing,” analyst James Hinchcliffe said.
Driver etiquette has been a seasonlong topic with many IndyCar stars lobbying race stewards and series officials to impose more penalties.
A 20-minute downpour hit just as NTT IndyCar Series qualifying was scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET.
The session, which will set the starting lineup for both races at Iowa Speedway, is expected to begin as soon as track drying is finished. As of 11 a.m. ET, pit lane has been opened for cars, and the series is aiming to begin at 11:15 a.m. ET. Live coverage is on Peacock.
Drivers will make two laps: The first will set the field for Saturday’s race, the second will count for Sunday.
Per Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star, Benjamin Pedersen won’t be qualifying after his car failed technical inspection this morning.