Live updates from IndyCar at Toronto on Peacock: Prerace storylines, starting grid

The NTT IndyCar Series will race on the streets of downtown Toronto with coverage starting at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock. For the second time in his IndyCar career, Christian Lundgaard will be starting from the pole position after a chaotic qualifying session that jumbled the starting lineup on the 11-turn, 1.786-mile circuit around Exhibition Place.

Several contenders will be coming from deep in the 27-car starting grid (click here for the starting lineup).

Championship leader Alex Palou, who has won four of the past five (including three consecutive) to build a 110-point margin over Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Scott Dixon, qualified a season-worst 15th. It’s the worst starting spot for the 2021 series champion since qualifying 22nd last year in his Toronto debut (when Palou rallied to finish sixth).

Colton Herta was fastest in Saturday morning practice but qualified 14th after struggling on a wet track. After rain caused an electrical problem in his steering wheel, Alexander Rossi will start 26th (while Arrow McLaren teammates Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist both made the Fast Six).

Other storylines to follow:

—Tom Blomqvist will start 20th in his NTT IndyCar Series debut for Meyer Shank Racing. The two-time Rolex 24 at Daytona winner will be driving the No. 60 Dallara-Honda in place of Simon Pagenaud, who has yet to be cleared to race after his scary practice crash July 1 at Mid-Ohio SportsCar Course.

Though he is accustomed to driving high-downforce cars, it’s been a major adjustment for the defending IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship prototype champion, who was admittedly “so lost” during Friday practice. Blomqvist is trying to learn a vehicle with unfamiliar turning inputs and sensations (unlike IMSA, IndyCar lacks power steering) on the toughest street circuit on the schedule.

With Blomqvist expected to move full time to IndyCar with MSR next season, a strong result could be as much about validation as adaptation for Blomqvist. MSR also has the motivation of trying to quell negative perceptions from “haters” since drawing a massive punishment for manipulating tire pressures during its Rolex 24 victory with the No. 60 Acura ARX-06 this season. The team has struggled in IMSA and IndyCar since the penalty, and team co-owner Mike Shank addressed the critics when MSR won in IMSA last week at nearby Canadian Tire Motorsport Park with Blomqvist and Colin Braun.

—It’s already been an eventual three days in Toronto for Felix Rosenqvist. The Swede crashed in Saturday morning practice but qualified fifth in a backup car that his team scrambled to prepare. Rosenqvist was last in the 30-minute warmup Sunday, but his No. 6 Dallara-Chevrolet seemed very racy during the session.

—If Dixon wants to make a run at a seventh championship, starting seventh at Toronto would be a good time to start putting pressure on teammate Palou. Dixon, who moved to second in the standings with a runner-up finish at Mid-Ohio, has a series-high four victories at Toronto.