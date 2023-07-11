Tom Blomqvist replaces recovering Simon Pagenaud for IndyCar debut at Toronto

Tom Blomqvist will make his NTT IndyCar Series debut in Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 60 Dallara-Honda in place of Simon Pagneaud, who still is waiting to be cleared for racing while recovering from his horrifying crash at Mid-Ohio .

Pagneaud was replaced by Conor Daly for the July 2 race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, one day after barrel-rolling in “the wildest crash of his career.” The 2019 Indy 500 winner and 2016 series champion watched the race with the team.

“I’m feeling good; everything’s fine,” Pagenaud said on race morning. “Unfortunately, you’ve just got to follow what the medical staff is saying.”

Blomqvist joined Meyer Shank Racing’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar championship team before the 2022 season. He teamed with Pagenaud on the team’s Acura that has won the past two Rolex 24 at Daytona titles

Blomqvist also won last year’s championship in IMSA’s premier prototype category. Last week, he earned the pole position and teamed with Colin Braun for the victory at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park .

“We’re obviously still working to get Simon as healthy as possible,” team owner Mike Shank said in a release. “He is feeling fine and is ready to get back in the car once he is cleared. The decision to put Tom in the car was an easy one. He’s coming off of an IMSA win at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park last weekend and I have all the confidence in the world putting him in our Indy car.”

Blomqvist is interested in eventually transitioning to an IndyCar career and tested a Dallara-Honda with the MSR IndyCar team last October. He also has won in various formula car series in Europe.

“First and foremost, I’m thinking of Simon and hoping that he recovers as quickly as possible so that he can get back behind the wheel,” he said in a release. “I have to thank (co-owners) Mike and Jim (Meyer) for considering me to fill in this weekend. I’m definitely looking forward to seeing what IndyCar has to offer. Diving straight into the deep end is an understatement after only having one test in the MSR Indy car last year.

“I’m excited but aware of the challenges getting up to speed during a race weekend, so I’m not putting any pressure on myself. Just going to go out there soak it all in and give it all I’ve got.”