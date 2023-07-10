IndyCar at Toronto How to watch on Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming information

The Alex Palou train rolls north of the border this weekend, and the NTT IndyCar Series hits the streets of Toronto with one looming question.



Can anyone – or anything -- derail the runaway points leader entering Sunday’s Honda Indy Toronto (which will be shown exclusively on Peacock starting at 1:30 p.m. ET)?

With three consecutive victories at Mid-Ohio, Road America and Detroit, Palou has won four of the past five races to build a massive gap in the championship standings. He leads by 110 points over Scott Dixon through nine of 17 races.

But Palou’s experience is limited at Toronto, though. Because of the pandemic, the race wasn’t held in 2020-21, the Spaniard’s first two seasons in IndyCar. Last year, the Chip Ganassi Racing star finished sixth (amid uncertainty about his future after his contract dispute with the team publicly erupted).

Dixon, meanwhile, won the race — his series-high fourth at the track where he also reached victory lane in 2018 and 2013 (twice).



Other former winners in the field for Sunday’s race: Josef Newgarden (2017, ’15), Simon Pagenaud (2019), Will Power (2016) and Ryan Hunter-Reay (2012).

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the Honda Indy Toronto race weekend (all times are ET):

INDYCAR HONDA INDY TORONTO START TIMES

TV: Sunday, 1:30 p.m. ET, streaming on Peacock. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2023 .

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying. Click here for more information about how to access Peacock .

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: Mark Jaynes is the announcer with analyst Davey Hamilton; turn announcers Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young; and pit reporters Alex Wollf, Joel Sebastianelli and Georgia Henneberry. The IndyCar and Indy NXT practice, qualifying and race sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT Data.

PRACTICE: Friday, 3 p.m. (Peacock), Saturday, 10 a.m. (Peacock), Sunday, 10 a.m. (Peacock)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 2 p.m. (Peacock)

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 85 laps (180.64 miles) on an 11-turn, 1.786-mile street course in Toronto.

HONDA INDY TORONTO WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Friday, July 14

8:30-9 a.m.: USF2000 practice

9:15-9:45 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 practice

10-11 a.m.: Radical Cup practice

11:15 a.m.-12:35 p.m.: NASCAR Pinty’s Series practice and qualifying

12:50-1:20 p.m.: Sports Car Championship Canada practice and qualifying

1:35-1:55 p.m.: USF2000 qualifying Race 1

2:10-2:30 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying Race 1

3-4:15 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice (Peacock)

4:30-4:55 p.m.: Radical Cup qualifying

5:10-6:30 p.m.: NASCAR Pinty’s Series race

Saturday, July 15

8:30-9 a.m.: Sports Car Championship Canada Race 1

9:15-9:35 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying Race 2

9:50-10:10 a.m.: USF2000 qualifying Race 2

10:35-11:35 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice (Peacock)

11:50 a.m.-12:35 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 1

12:50-1:25 p.m.: Radical Cup Race 1

1:40-2:25 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1

2:50-4:20 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (Peacock)

4:35-5:15 p.m.: Sports Car Championship Canada Race 2

5:30-6:05 p.m.: Radical Cup Race 2

Sunday, July 16

8:10-8:50 a.m: USF2000 Race 2

9:05-9:40 a.m.: Radical Cup Race 3

10:15-10:45 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series warmup (Peacock)

11:05-11:45 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 Race 2

Noon-12:40 p.m.: Sports Car Championship Canada Race 3

1:53 p.m.: Green flag for the Honda Indy Toronto (85 laps, 151.81 miles, Peacock)

