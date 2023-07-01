Simon Pagenaud walks away from wildest crash of IndyCar career; will miss Mid-Ohio qualifying

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Simon Pagenaud walks away from wildest crash of IndyCar career; will miss Mid-Ohio qualifying

  
Published July 1, 2023 12:08 PM
Pagenaud withstands harrowing practice crash
July 1, 2023 11:12 AM
Simon Pagenaud loses his brakes in Turn 4 at Mid-Ohio and goes barrel rolling through the air before the race car finally settles in the gravel trap by the tire barrier.

Simon Pagenaud walked away from “definitely the wildest crash” of his IndyCar career after his car went airborne and barrel rolled through a gravel trap before stopping upside down against a tire barrier.

The 2019 Indy 500 winner and 2016 series champion lost the brakes in his No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Dallara-Honda in Turn 4 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The team posted on Twitter that it was “a manufacturer brake failure.”

“Oh shit, it’s going to hurt,” Pagenaud told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch during an interview on Peacock when asked what he thought after veering off course. “It was a hell of a ride for sure. Something broke, and I couldn’t slow down. I tried to make the corner anyway. I know that gravel is deadly. Michael Andretti has done it . I guess I’m joining another legend, so that’s cool, but that was just trying to bail out.

INDYCAR AT MID-OHIO: Details for watching Sunday’s race

“The car took off, hit the gravel and just rolled. Just glad I didn’t go over the tire wall. So glad we have the aeroscreen. I’m really thankful for IndyCar and the aeroscreen safety.”

In a statement, IndyCar announced Pagenaud was evaluated and released by its medical team but wasn’t cleared to qualify Saturday afternoon. He will be re-evaluated tomorrow morning.

“I’m ready,” Pagenaud said. “I can get back in now. It’s not a problem. It’s going to be the doctor’s decision. It was a pretty big hit. We’ll see what they say. There’s a protocol to follow. Again, that’s to keep the drivers safe.

“We’ll see what they say. Very unfortunate day for us. But I got some TV time, I guess. “

If Pagenaud was unable to race Sunday, his replacement would be Conor Daly, who recently lost his ride with Ed Carpenter Racing.

Dillon Welch reported that Daly had sat in on MSR engineering debriefs Saturday, and that Daly’s mother, Beth Boles, was driving to Lexington, Ohio, from Indianapolis with his seat insert and safety gear.