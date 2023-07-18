Conor Daly will substitute for Simon Pagenaud at Iowa Speedway

Conor Daly will drive the No. 60 Dallara-Honda for Meyer Shank Racing at Iowa Speedway this weekend with Simon Pagenaud yet to be cleared to return by the NTT IndyCar Series medical team in his recovery from a July 1 practice crash at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Since the wreck (which Pagenaud called “the wildest” of his career), the 2019 Indy 500 winner and 2016 series champion has missed IndyCar races at Mid-Ohio and Toronto.

IndyCar will hold its only race weekend doubleheader this season with 250-lap races Saturday and Sunday at Iowa.

Daly finished 20th in place of Pagenaud at Mid-Ohio. Two-time Rolex 24 at Daytona winner Tom Blomqvist made his IndyCar debut this past weekend in the No. 60 at Toronto (but was unable to complete the first lap because of a multicar crash).

In seven starts at Iowa, Daly has a pole position in 2020 and two other top-three starts. He finished eighth at the 0.875-mile oval three years ago.

“I’m thankful to (team co-owners) Mike (Shank) and Jim (Meyer) for calling me up to fill in for Simon again this weekend in Iowa,” Daly said in a team release. “Obviously, I’m wishing him the best and hope that he gets well soon. Iowa has definitely become one of my favorite tracks in the last couple of years.

“Obviously I have qualified really well there - on the pole and started in the top three the last two years. Hopefully we can replicate that qualifying performance but also deliver in the race. The team does an incredible job to prepare the car, so we’re going to do our best for Simon again. We’ll do everything we can to score some more points for the team and I’m thankful to drive this No. 60 car again for AutoNation and SiriusXM.”