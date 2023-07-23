Updates from IndyCar Day 2 at Iowa Speedway: Can Josef Newgarden stay unbeaten on ovals?

NEWTON, Iowa — The NTT IndyCar Series is back at Iowa Speedway with Josef Newgarden aiming to remain perfect in oval races this season.

The Team Penske driver dominated the second half of Saturday’s 250-lap race at the 0.894-mile oval for his record fifth IndyCar victory at Iowa. Click here for the points and results from Race 1 in the only doubleheader of the 2023 season.

Newgarden has been unbeaten in IndyCar oval races for nearly a year since he crashed crashing while leading in the second race of last year’s Hy-Vee Race Weekend doubleheader. He won a month later at Gateway and since has added wins this season at Texas Motor Speedway, the Indy 500 and now Iowa.

He will start seventh Sunday while Penske teammates Will Power and Scott McLaughlin will start on the front row for the second consecutive day. Team Penske will be heavily favored after Newgarden and Power combined to lead 248 of 250 laps Saturday, and McLaughlin finished second to Newgarden.

Sunday’s action will begin at 10 a.m. with a pair of 10-minute warmups live on Peacock (and without Kyle Kirkwood, who was penalized by IndyCar for missing a weigh-in after practice Friday).

After the warmup, Zac Brown Band (one of four high-profile musical performers brought in by race weekend sponsor Hy-Vee) will play a prerace show Sunday before the NBC broadcast of Race 2 stars at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Global superstar Ed Sheeran then will play a set after the race.

Newgarden moved up to second in the championship standings, cutting Alex Palou’s lead to 98 points. But Palou still was happy to finish eighth in Race 1 at Iowa, which is one of his weakest tracks.

Despite his victory, Newgarden wasn’t so happy with lapped traffic Saturday (and vowed revenge on those who impeded his progress), and Conor Daly was upset with Ryan Hunter-Reay, who replaced Daly last month at Ed Carpenter Racing.

Click here for all the details to watch IndyCar on NBC and Peacock this weekend.

Follow along below for updates throughout Sunday from the racetrack.