IndyCar Iowa Race 2 points, results: Newgarden stays unbeaten on ovals in 2023

NEWTON, Iowa — Josef Newgarden continued his torrid streak on ovals in the NTT IndyCar Series with his record sixth victory at Iowa Speedway.

Dating to last year’s race at Gateway, Newgarden has won five consecutive ovals, including all four this season — Texas Motor Speedway, the Indy 500 and the doubleheader sweep at Iowa Speedway. He can complete a sweep of the 2023 oval season by winning the Aug. 27 race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

“We knew we had a great car, and the pressure was there because I think we wanted to execute on it and make sure it was a great weekend,” Newgarden told NBC Sports’ Dave Burns. “I’m happy now. When you finish the first race, it’s great to have a doubleheader, but you just feel incomplete until you get through today. To be able to come back and do it again, I’m so proud of the team.”

Newgarden joined four-time Indy 500 winners A.J. Foyt and Al Unser as the only drivers to win five consecutive oval races in IndyCar. Foyt won seven straight in 1964, and Unser had five consecutive twice (in 1968 and ’70).

Teammate Will Power finished second, and championship leader Alex Palou was third — a career best at Iowa that helped mitigate the impact of the win on his massive points lead. Palou leads Newgarden by 80 points with five races remaining in the season.

“It’s a weekend that I was not looking forward to even before starting the season because it’s a place I struggle personally to place,” said Palou, who finished eighth and third in the doubleheader. “As a team we know we need to find a little bit more, which we did. Yeah, I was still struggling a lot. Super happy with the podium today and with the P8 yesterday. I’m looking forward to the next couple of races, which we know that we have a good car.”

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Hy-Vee One Step 250:

RESULTS

Click here for the official box score from the 250-lap race on the 0.894-mile oval in Newton, Iowa.

Lap leader summary

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Pit stop summary

Event summary

Here is the finishing order in the Hy-Vee One Step 250 with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (7) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 250, Running

2. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 250, Running

3. (12) Alex Palou, Honda, 250, Running

4. (16) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 250, Running

5. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 250, Running

6. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 249, Running

7. (5) Colton Herta, Honda, 249, Running

8. (3) David Malukas, Honda, 249, Running

9. (10) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 249, Running

10. (11) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 249, Running

11. (17) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 249, Running

12. (20) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 249, Running

13. (21) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 249, Running

14. (24) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 248, Running

15. (18) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 248, Running

16. (8) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 248, Running

17. (15) Conor Daly, Honda, 248, Running

18. (14) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 248, Running

19. (22) Jack Harvey, Honda, 247, Running

20. (6) Graham Rahal, Honda, 247, Running

21. (19) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 246, Running

22. (27) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 245, Running

23. (4) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 244, Running

24. (25) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 237, Contact

25. (13) Takuma Sato, Honda, 237, Running

26. (23) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 236, Running

27. (28) Benjamin Pedersen, Chevrolet, 193, DQ

28. (26) Sting Ray Robb, Honda, 152, DQ

Winner’s average speed: 133.527 mph; Time of race: 1 hour, 40 minutes 25.7356 seconds; Margin of victory: 0.7050 seconds; Cautions: Three for 37 laps; Lead changes: Eight among six drivers; Lap leaders: Power 1-30; Newgarden 31-55; Rosenqvist 56-57; Newgarden 58-147; Dixon 148; Ericsson 149-151; Newgarden 152-195; McLaughlin 196-197; Newgarden 198-250.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after the 12th race of the season for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Palou 477, Newgarden 397, Dixon 357, Ericsson 330, O’Ward 329, McLaughlin 329, Power 316, Herta 276, Lundgaard 275, Rossi 265.

Rest of the standings: Kirkwood 237, Rosenqvist 233, Grosjean 212, Ilott 185, VeeKay 183, Rahal 182, Malukas 176, Armstrong 156, Ferrucci 151, Castroneves 143, Canapino 132, DeFrancesco 128, Harvey 124, Daly 120, Robb 92, Pedersen 90, Pagenaud 88, Sato 65, Hunter-Reay 62, Carpenter 40, Kanaan 18, Andretti 13, Blomqvist 5, Enerson 5, Legge 5.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race Aug. 6 on the streets of Nashville. The race will be broadcast at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2023: Full NBC Sports schedule