American Flat Track announces 2025 16-race schedule

The Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) series has announced a 16-race schedule for 2025, beginning on March 6, 2025, on the Daytona International Speedway short track during the 84th annual Daytona Bike Week and ending September 13, 2025 at Lake Ozark Short Track in Eldon, Missouri.

The series will begin with five consecutive short track events. Following Daytona, AFT moves to Senoia (Ga.) Raceway, Ventura (Calif.) Raceway, and Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico, California for the next three rounds.

The site for Round 6 remains to be announced, but the series will then stretch its legs with a doubleheader on the Lima (Ohio) half-mile in late June, followed by a trip to the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds famous mile.

Three races in Sturgis, South Dakota, surrounding the 85th edition of their famed Motorcycle Rally, will include a doubleheader on the Jackpine Gypsies Short Track and a TT on the downtown streets, highlighting the middle portion of the schedule.

Peoria, Illinois, will host a TT race in mid-August before the series heads to Springfield, Illinois, and the Illinois State Fairgrounds one-mile speedway.

Jared Mees won the 2024 SuperTwins title but will not return to defend.

2025 American Flat Track Schedule

