Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals ‘in better shape’ than Round 1

BUCHANAN, Michigan - Chase Sexton will return to the Pro Motocross series for the RedBud Nationals in Round 5 of the outdoor season, Round 22 of SuperMotocross after missing three rounds to a concussion suffered in a practice session following the opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

In Pro Motocross Round 1, Sexton finished second in both motos behind teammate Jett Lawrence, but he remains the only rider to challenge the points’ leader throughout an entire 30-minute race. In the Moto 2 at Fox, Sexton refused to allow Lawrence to build the type of gaps he has in almost every other moto this year and wondering if Lawrence would have been able to sweep the first four rounds has been in Sexton’s mind.

Chase Sexton remains the only rider to challenge Jett Lawrence for a complete race in Moto 2 at Fox Raceway in the season opener. Align Media

“It’s been tough [watching Lawrence dominate],” Sexton told NBC Sports. “I didn’t really watch Hangtown. But I watched Thunder Valley and High Point. It’s been a little tough sitting on the couch to be honest and [challenging Jett] has definitely added some motivation for me. It has motivated me in practice and my training’s been really good. I feel like I’m in better shape than I was going into Round 1. I feel a lot more refreshed.

“It was a long Supercross season and kind of bled into the outdoors. I never really got comfortable outdoors, even before that first race. I feel comfortable now; I feel a lot more like myself like last year.”

In last year’s outdoor season, Sexton and Eli Tomac were the class of the field until Tomac built an advantage at the end and claimed the championship. Sexton was second, only seven points behind.

Along with Cooper Webb, Sexton was Tomac’s biggest challenger for the Supercross season and when those two riders suffered injuries in the final three rounds, Sexton pounced and scored his first 450 title .

With Webb missing the final three Supercross main events, Sexton claimed not only the 450 Monster Energy Supercross championship but gained the No. 1 seed in the SuperMotocross World Championship that will debut in September.

Then it was Sexton’s turn to be injured and missing three rounds of Pro Motocross allowed Webb to pass Sexton for the lead. Sexton currently trails by 35 points, but with the last-minute news that Webb will not compete this weekend because of his own practice injury , Sexton has the opportunity to erase that deficit.

“That’s part of the reason I came back to race,” Sexton said. “I want to go into the playoffs leading, but also, I’m ready to come back racing as well. It’s going to be important being sitting in first going into that first playoff round.

“For me, I’m just excited to be back racing here at RedBud. This is a really special race for me and I’m looking forward to going out there tomorrow and be a better rider than I was a Pala.”

Other 2023 Injury News

450 riders

Cooper Webb , concussion at Nashville | injured again in MX practice

Eli Tomac , Achilles tendon | It was just a freak deal

Justin Barcia , collarbone and shoulder

Christian Craig , elbow

Marvin Musquin , wrist

Malcolm Stewart , knee | Signs two-year extension

Chase Sexton , concussion | returned at RedBud

Jason Anderson , vertebrae | returned at RedBud

Aaron Plessinger , hip | returned at Salt Lake City

Dylan Ferrandis , concussion | returned at Pala