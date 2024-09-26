Electrifying Good Times on the Kawasaki Elektrode

Dirt bike fans are forever looking for a way to make the good times roll, and Kawasaki USA ensures that age and skill level will not stand in the way of that goal. Their Elektrode brand debuted in 2023 and became an alternative for smaller riders. Earlier this year, they rolled out a more robust model.

With the Elektrode 20 and Elektrode 20FS launch, they developed a bike for riders of any stature. Recently, media members had an opportunity to test the bike during the final four weeks of the Pro Motocross and SuperMotocross World Championship. To a person, the rides were enjoyable.

The 750-watt, in-wheel brushless electric motor was strong enough for adults even though the bike was officially created for persons 132 pounds or less. Twenty-inch spoke wheels and a top speed of more than 20 m.p.h. accommodate mature riders. Media members took a moment to mount the compact machine each week in the Ironman National, and Rounds 1 and 3 of the SMX playoffs, and even seasoned riders found it offered speed and challenge with tight turns.

While not designed for adults, the Elektrode has the potential to offer an alternative to other pit bikes in the paddock - and with a small profile, it fits easily inside almost any vehicle.

The lithium-ion battery will sustain a charge of up to one hour in High mode and three hours in Low mode. The battery can be fully recharged in four hours, plugged into any home outlet or via a car, camper, or side-by-side. And since the battery is fully enclosed within the aluminum frame, it is protected from dirt and rocks.

As with the original Elektrode, the larger version comes with three speeds that can be adjusted to a riders’ skill level or the riding conditions. Topping out around 24 m.p.h., there is plenty of speed and acceleration to cruise from hauler to track. Switching between the three modes is simple. An LED screen located on the handlebars toggles between a low speed of 13 m.p.h., a higher speed of 24 m.p.h. with gentle acceleration, and one with quick acceleration.

The bike was inspired by the KX motocross motorcycles used by amateur and professional riders with graphics consistent with those used in race conditions.

