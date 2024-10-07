IMSA Petit Le Mans 2024: How to watch, schedule, start times, entry list, qualifying

The Grand Touring Prototype championship likely will be won this season by Porsche Penske Motorsport, but Saturday’s Petit Le Mans will determine which of the team’s 963 entries will claim the crown.

The No. 7 of Dane Cameron and Felipe Nasr leads by 124 points over No. 6 teammates Mathieu Jaminet and Nick Tandy heading into the 10-hour season finale at Michelin Road Atlanta (noon ET, NBC and Peacock ).

Cameron and Nasr, who will be joined this weekend by Matt Campbell, have led the championship standings since opening the 2024 season with a victory in the Rolex 24 at Daytona. The No. 7 will clinch the title with a finish of at least fourth in the Petit Le Mans.

Team Penske had its Acuras battle for the 2019 IMSA DPi championship with Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya emerging victorious.

“On the teammate side, we’ve had it before,” Cameron told the IMSA Wire Service. “I’d say it can be a little uncomfortable in a way. You want to be fair. You spend hundreds of days together. That can hurt if you’re on the wrong side.”

The championships also are up for grabs in the other three pro categories.

In LMP2, the No. 52 Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA LMP2 07 can clinch with a third or better. In GTD Pro, the No. 77 AO Racing Porsche 911 GT3 R in GTD PRO will win the crown with a third or better. In GTD, the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 will win the the title with a 14th or better.

Here are the details for the IMSA Petit Le Mans weekend at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (all times are ET):

2024 PETIT LE MANS AT ROAD ATLANTA

RACE: Saturday, Oct. 12, 12:10 p.m. ET

DISTANCE: Ten hours

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 71 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 54-car field in four categories (GTP, LMP2, GTD Pro, GTD)

QUALIFYING: Friday, Oct. 11, 3:20 p.m. ET (coverage on Peacock and IMSA.tv)

RACE BROADCAST

TV/STREAMING: Full coverage of the IMSA Petit Le Mans at Michelin Road Atlanta will begin Saturday, Oct. 12 on NBC and Peacock at noon ET. Peacock will carry the entire race, and NBC will have coverage of the race from noon-3 p.m. ET. Peacock will have flag-to-flag coverage of all IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship events in 2024. (Click here for information on how to sign up for Peacock.)

Kevin Lee and Brian Till will be the announcers with analyst Calvin Fish, Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe as analysts. Georgia Henneberry, Ryan Myrehn, Dillon Welch and Matt Yocum are the pit reporters.

RADIO: Select sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Sunday, Sept. 22 at 11:30 a.m. (XM 206, Web/App 996)

IMSA PETIT LE MANS WEEKEND SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Oct. 9

9:35-10:05 a.m.: VP Challenge practice

10:20-11 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

11:15-11:45 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

12:45-1:45 p.m.: Michelin Challenge practice

2-2:30 p.m.: VP Challenge practice

2:45-3:15 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 practice

3:30-4:10 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup practice

4:25-4:40 p.m.: VP Challenge GSX qualifying

4:45- 5 p.m.: VP Challenge P3 qualifying

Thursday, Oct. 10

8-8:20 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup qualifying

8:35-9:05 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup qualifying

9:20-10:20 a.m.: Michelin Challenge practice

10:40 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

1:10-1:55 p.m.: VP Challenge Race 1

2:15-3 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Race 1

3:20-4:45 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

5:05-5:45 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 1

6:30-7:10 p.m.: Michelin Challenge qualifying

7:30-9 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Friday, Oct. 11

8:45-9:30 a.m.: VP Challenge Race 2

9:50-10:35 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Race 2

10:55-11:35 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup Race 2

12:45-2:45 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge Fox Factory 120 (two hours, Peacock)

3:25- 4:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying (Peacock)

Saturday, Oct. 12

12:10-10:10 p.m.: 27th annual Motul Petit Le Mans (NBC noon-3 p.m., Peacock)