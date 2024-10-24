John Force tells fans ‘I love you’ and that he hopes to see them at the Las Vegas NHRA Nationals

John Force, 75, took to social media this week to express love for his fans, update them on his recovery, and say he hopes to see them in Las Vegas on October 31 through November 4, 2024 for the penultimate NHRA race of the season.

“John Force, 16-time Funny Car champ and boy am I glad to be here after that crash I had in Richmond, but at the end of the day I’m going to recover and I’m getting better already,” Force said in a video posted on YouTube. “I was in the hospital for four months. I’m still working every day to get my body back in shape but I’ve got to get my mind back in shape. I took a pretty big hit in that crash in Richmond.”

Force was hospitalized after a violent crash in June at Virginia Motorsports Park in North Dinwiddie, Virginia. After a period of rehabilitation at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona, Force was released to return home for outpatient treatment following his crash.

“This is about what I love the most,” Force continued. “It’s racing, it’s the NHRA. I love my sponsors and I love all the fans. And I love your letters and all the things you’ve written to me and all your support. You’ve really been good to me in a hard time.”

Force said he is following doctors’ orders and they will let him know where he is allowed to go, but believes he will be released to attend the NHRA Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway so he can watch Austin Prock, driving Robert Hight’s Funny Car, and daughter Brittany Force as they battle for their respective championships.

“I felt I owed [it] to tell you guys that I’m okay,” Force said. “I want to take a minute and thank you and tell you I love you for the cards and the gifts and everything.”