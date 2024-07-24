John Force discharged from hospital

One month after experiencing a catastrophic engine explosion and crash at Virginia Motorsports Park in North Dinwiddie, Virginia, and suffering a traumatic brain injury, former NHRA champion John Force returned home Tuesday and will continue his rehabilitation process on an outpatient basis, the team announced on social media. Force was discharged from the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona, where he was undergoing in-patient therapy.

“He finally gets to sleep in his own bed,” said daughter Ashley Hood in the release. Ashley, along with sisters Brittany, Courtney and Adria and mother, Laurie maintained a vigil in the hospital during his recuperation.

The next phase in the recovery process will be outpatient speech, and OTPT (Occupational and Physical Therapy) to address lingering short-term memory and cognitive issues.

“After 30 days my dad is finally heading home where we will continue outpatient therapy,” Britanny Force added on Instagram. “These next steps to recovery will definitely be a family effort! Here’s some pictures from our time in Phoenix.”

