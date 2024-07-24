 Skip navigation
Cian Stack.png
Long Snapper Cian Stack Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation
Talyn Taylor.png
Four-Star Talyn Taylor Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl
Davian Groce.jpg
Davian Groce Pledges to 2025 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_240724.jpg
Foreseeing NFL coaching hot seats, franchise tags
nbc_dps_dpon18gamenflschedule_240724.jpg
NFL adding 18th game likely still years away
nbc_ufc_octacgoncirclessquares_240724.jpg
Muhammad ‘perfects craft’ ahead of Edwards rematch

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

John Force discharged from hospital

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published July 24, 2024 02:50 PM
AUTO: JUN 28 Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals

NORWALK, OH- JUNE 28: A race fan signs a get well soon banner for Funny Car legend John Force in the pits at Summit Motorsports Park during the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on June 28, 2024, at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. Force was involved in a racing accident on June 23, 2024, at the Virginia Nationals and remains hospitalized. (Photo by Will Lester/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

One month after experiencing a catastrophic engine explosion and crash at Virginia Motorsports Park in North Dinwiddie, Virginia, and suffering a traumatic brain injury, former NHRA champion John Force returned home Tuesday and will continue his rehabilitation process on an outpatient basis, the team announced on social media. Force was discharged from the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona, where he was undergoing in-patient therapy.

“He finally gets to sleep in his own bed,” said daughter Ashley Hood in the release. Ashley, along with sisters Brittany, Courtney and Adria and mother, Laurie maintained a vigil in the hospital during his recuperation.

The next phase in the recovery process will be outpatient speech, and OTPT (Occupational and Physical Therapy) to address lingering short-term memory and cognitive issues.

“After 30 days my dad is finally heading home where we will continue outpatient therapy,” Britanny Force added on Instagram. “These next steps to recovery will definitely be a family effort! Here’s some pictures from our time in Phoenix.”

