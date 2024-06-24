 Skip navigation
John Force hospitalized after fiery Virginia Nationals crash

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 24, 2024 01:20 PM
AUTO: JUN 08 NHRA SuperGrip Thunder Valley Nationals

BRISTOL, TN - JUNE 08: John Force, of Yorba Linda, CA, Peak Chevy ’23 Camaro SS watches the action from the staging lanes during qualifying for the NHRA SuperGrip Thunder Valley Nationals on June 08, 2024 at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, TN. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

John Force, 75, was transported to a local hospital following a fiery crash in the NHRA Virginia Nationals. He suffered injuries in the crash but was alert and conscious when he was extricated from the wreck.

Details of Force’s injuries have not yet been provided, but a social media post from his team said he was being evaluated in the Intensive Care Unit.

“The Hall of Fame driver and car owner crossed the finish line at Virginia Motorsports Park in 4.100 seconds at a speed of 302.62 miles per hour after winning his first round race when his car suffered a catastrophic engine failure that sent it, on fire, careening across the track and into the concrete guardrail bordering the left side of the track,” John Force Racing reported in a post on X.com, the site formerly known as Twitter. “That impact sent it back across the track into the right guardrail before it came to a rest in the middle of the track.”

On the strength of two wins in the first eight races, Force was second in points behind his teammate Austin Prock.

Prock went on to win the round.