John Force ‘more consistent’ in response to commands after violent NHRA Virginia Nationals crash

John Force is now responding to commands more consistently and is able to recognize family members, according to a release from John Force Racing.

“After five tense days during which he was heavily sedated while battling the effects of injuries suffered in the 300 mile-per-hour crash of his drag racing Funny Car, 16-time NHRA World Champion John Force has begun to show daily signs of improvement, according to family members who have maintained a presence at the trauma hospital to which he was transported by air ambulance on Sunday,” the release stated.

Force, 75, was injured in a fiery crash in the NHRA Virginia Nationals.

Force was occasionally able to respond to commands at the beginning of the week and was moved from the trauma intensive care unit to the neuro intensive care unit on Wednesday to focus on his head injury. Following the move, Force “began to gain some momentum.”

Force can now recognize his daughters and wife Laurie, and has called each by name.

The team reports: “The biggest challenge has been managing his extreme agitation and confusion, which causes him significant distress.”

Force’s determination to get out of bed has caused his doctors to humorously describe him as a “raging bull.”

“Despite the welcomed progress, the 157-time tour winner still faces a long and difficult recovery ahead and for the immediate future, will remain in neuro intensive care with visitation restricted to immediate family members only,” the release said.