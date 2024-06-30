 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 2
Pogacar takes the yellow jersey Stage 2 of Tour de France; only Vingegaard can keep up
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 1
2024 Tour de France Standings
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Noelvi Marte returns, James Wood set to debut

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stg2finish_240630.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 2 finish
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg2crash66kmcrash_240630.jpg
Van Aert, De Plus crash during Stage 2
womensamateur2024.jpg
Green’s historical Women’s Amateur Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 2
Pogacar takes the yellow jersey Stage 2 of Tour de France; only Vingegaard can keep up
111th Tour de France 2024 - Stage 1
2024 Tour de France Standings
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Noelvi Marte returns, James Wood set to debut

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_stg2finish_240630.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 2 finish
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg2crash66kmcrash_240630.jpg
Van Aert, De Plus crash during Stage 2
womensamateur2024.jpg
Green’s historical Women’s Amateur Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

John Force ‘more consistent’ in response to commands after violent NHRA Virginia Nationals crash

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 30, 2024 11:51 AM
AUTO: JUN 07 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals

BRISTOL, TN - JUNE 07: John Force, of Yorba Linda, CA, Peak Chevy ’23 Camaro SS prepares for his qualifying pass during qualifying for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on June 07, 2024 at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, TN. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

John Force is now responding to commands more consistently and is able to recognize family members, according to a release from John Force Racing.

“After five tense days during which he was heavily sedated while battling the effects of injuries suffered in the 300 mile-per-hour crash of his drag racing Funny Car, 16-time NHRA World Champion John Force has begun to show daily signs of improvement, according to family members who have maintained a presence at the trauma hospital to which he was transported by air ambulance on Sunday,” the release stated.

AUTO: JUN 08 NHRA SuperGrip Thunder Valley Nationals
NHRA team says John Force still hospitalized in intensive care unit Monday with his family present
The 16-time champion crashed at more than 300 mph because of an engine failure at Virginia Motorsports Park.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Force, 75, was injured in a fiery crash in the NHRA Virginia Nationals.

Force was occasionally able to respond to commands at the beginning of the week and was moved from the trauma intensive care unit to the neuro intensive care unit on Wednesday to focus on his head injury. Following the move, Force “began to gain some momentum.”

Force can now recognize his daughters and wife Laurie, and has called each by name.

The team reports: “The biggest challenge has been managing his extreme agitation and confusion, which causes him significant distress.”

Force’s determination to get out of bed has caused his doctors to humorously describe him as a “raging bull.”

“Despite the welcomed progress, the 157-time tour winner still faces a long and difficult recovery ahead and for the immediate future, will remain in neuro intensive care with visitation restricted to immediate family members only,” the release said.