‘Improving’ John Force transferred to neuro ICU with head injury; daughter skips Norwalk event

  
Published June 27, 2024 01:24 PM
NHRA: Thunder Valley Nationals

Jun 7, 2024; Bristol, TN, USA; NHRA funny car driver John Force during qualifying for the Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

John Force is “improving,” according to a team release that said the 16-time NHRA drag racing champion was moved from a trauma intensive care unit to a neuro intensive care unit so his medical team can focus on his head injury.

“The move was a welcome positive for his family members, who have maintained a daily presence at the hospital all week,” according to a John Force Racing statement Thursday afternoon.

Top Fuel driver Brittany Force will skip the Summit Racing Equipment Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio, to remain at the hospital with family supporting her father. Austin Prock will compete in Funny Car for JFR this weekend.

The release said Force faces a “long road ahead” in recovering.

“The Force family is grateful for the team of medical professionals who are caring for John, and for the overwhelming number of heartfelt messages of prayer, support, and concern. Thank you for continuing to respect the privacy of the family and John Force Racing team members,” the statement said.

It was the first update on Force’s condition since late Monday night.

Force, 75, was injured Sunday during a fiery crash at Virginia Motorsports Park in the NHRA Virginia Nationals. He was described as alert and conscious when he was extricated from the wreck and transported to a Virginia hospital.