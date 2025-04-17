Nationals at Pirates prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for April 17

Its Thursday, April 17 and the Nationals (7-11) are in Pittsburgh wrapping up a four-game series against the Pirates (7-12).

Trevor Williams is slated to take the mound for Washington against Andrew Heaney for Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have taken two of the first three games including a 6-1 win yesterday. Oneil Cruz paced the attack cracking his first grand slam of his career and Bailey Falter threw seven shutout innings to earn his first win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Nationals at Pirates

Date: Thursday, April 17, 2025

Time: 12:35PM EST

Site: PNC Park

City: Pittsburgh, PA

Network/Streaming: MASN, SNP

Odds for the Nationals at the Pirates

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Nationals (+105), Pirates (-124)

Spread: Pirates -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Nationals at Pirates

Pitching matchup for April 17, 2025: Trevor Williams vs. Andrew Heaney

Nationals: Trevor Williams (1-1, 7.36 ERA)

Last outing: 4/12 at Miami - 4.2IP, 6ER, 8H, 1BB, 2Ks Pirates: Andrew Heaney (0-1, 3.00 ERA)

Last outing: 4/12 at Cincinnati - 6IP, 4ER, 3H, 2BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Nationals at Pirates

The Nationals are 9-9 on the Run Line this season

The Over is 8-10-1 for the Pirates this season

The Nationals have lost 4 of their last 5 games

The Pirates are 5-5 in their last 10 games

The Pirates are 7-12 on the Run Line this season

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Nationals and the Pirates

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Nationals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

