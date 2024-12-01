Corey Day wins 2024 Turkey Night Grand Prix; Tough day for NASCAR Cup drivers with Kyle Larson best in 20th

Corey Day won the 2024 Turkey Night Grand Prix in his first start to become the youngest winner of the annual classic. Meanwhile, three NASCAR Cup regulars suffered disappointment in the 98-lap race as the highest-finishing driver was Kyle Larson in 20th.

Taking the lead from pole sitter Jacob Denney, Day led the final 17 laps after starting eighth. He pocketed $15,000 for the victory. Day, who turned 19 two days earlier, is now the youngest driver to win the Turkey Night Grand Prix and the fifth consecutive California native to win. Larson began the trend in 2019 and added another victory last year. Logan Seavey (2021) and Justin Grant (2022) are the other two Californians to win recently.

“This was my last race of the year, and I’ve never ended the year with a win in all my years racing,” Day said in a news release. “To do that feels really, really good. I look forward to this swing so much, and to just be able to come race and almost relax. It’s not as high pressure as the normal stuff I’m doing and I’m just really glad Willie [Kahne] and I could get a couple wins down here, and I’m glad to be one spot better here this year.”

Larson worked his way from 10th to fifth by Lap 44, but that was as high as he would run. Three laps later, he was spun by Day and sent to the tail of the field. Larson climbed to 20th and retired with 21 laps remaining.

This is the first time in 12 Turkey Night Grand Prix editions that Larson finished outside the top five.

The fate of Kyle Busch and Ty Gibbs was worse. Busch finished outside the transfer position in the first qualification race but, with an eighth-place result, got a little more experience by qualifying for the Last Chance Qualifier. He ran outside the top 10 in that race when he became the second driver to retire in the 15-lapper.

Gibbs was excluded from the competition when he finished 11th in the second qualification race. Former NASCAR driver JJ Yeley also finished outside the top 10 in his qualification race and saw his night end early.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid finished second, with Daison Pursley rounding out the podium.

Feature Results: (98 laps, starting positions in parentheses)

1. Corey Day (8)

2. Buddy Kofoid (3)

3. Daison Pursley (2)

4. Jacob Denney (1)

5. Logan Seavey (13)

6. Gavin Miller (9)

7. Justin Grant (15)

8. Kale Drake (7)

9. Jake Swanson (14)

10. Tanner Carrick (19)

11. Zach Wigal (11)

12. Cannon McIntosh (6)

13. Tyler Courtney (12)

14. Tanner Thorson (4)

15. Zach Daum (21)

16. Cade Lewis (23)

17. CJ Leary (20)

18. Dalten Gabbard (17)

19. Broedy Graham (25)

20. Kyle Larson (10)

21. Emerson Axsom (26)

22. Kevin Thomas Jr. (5)

23. Ronnie Gardner (24)

24. Chase McDermand (22)

25. Kaylee Bryson (18)

26. Ryan Timms (16)

Feature Lap Leaders: Laps 1-25 Jacob Denney, Laps 26-49 Buddy Kofoid, Laps 50-81 Jacob Denney, Laps 82-98 Corey Day.

