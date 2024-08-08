2024 NASCAR weekend schedule for Cup, Trucks at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR returns to action this weekend after taking the past two weekends off due to the Olympic break.

This weekend marks the final race of the regular season for the Truck Series. Four races, including this weekend, remain in the regular season for the Cup Series. The Xfinity Series is off this weekend.

Chris Buescher is the defending winner of this weekend’s Cup race.

Good news, bad news for NASCAR teams ahead of Richmond Cup race The Cup Series is back in action at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at Richmond on USA Network.

Richmond Raceway weekend schedule

Weekend weather

Saturday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for a high of 86 degrees and a 3% chance of rain for Cup qualifying. The forecast calls for a high of 80 degrees and a 12% chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

Sunday: The Weather Underground forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 82 degrees and a 2% chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

Saturday, August 10

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

9 a.m. — Truck Series

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

2:30 - 2:50 p.m.: —Truck practice (FS1)

3-4 p.m. — Truck qualifying (FS1)

4:30 - 5:15 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App, Motor Racing Network)

5:35 - 6:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App, MRN)

7:30 p.m. — Truck race (250 laps/187.5 miles; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, August 11

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity