Austin Hill returning to Richard Childress Racing on multi-year deal

Austin Hill is returning to Richard Childress Racing in 2024 after signing a multi-year contract.

Hill and Andy Petree, vice president of competition at RCR, announced the news Thursday night during an appearance on “NASCAR Race Hub.” They confirmed that Hill will be back in the No. 21 Chevrolet in 2024 and that he will remain part of the organization for multiple years.

NEWS: @_AustinHill has signed a multi-year extension to return to Richard Childress Racing as the driver of the No. 21 Chevrolet Camaro SS in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.



— RCR (@RCRracing) August 17, 2023

“I’ve found a home at Richard Childress Racing and it’s an honor to be able to continue my career racing for one of the most successful organizations in the garage,” said Hill in a press release. “In looking at the next step of my career, I was presented with several opportunities, but it all came down to being surrounded by racers who want to win, believe in me, and will do their best to give me every opportunity to be successful.

“I want to thank Richard Childress and everyone at RCR and ECR Engines. I’m excited to race for wins and championships within the NASCAR Xfinity Series for years to come.”

The 29-year-old Georgia native joined RCR full-time ahead of the 2022 season. He took over the No. 21 Chevrolet and kicked off the season by winning at Daytona. He won the summer race at Atlanta and locked up Rookie of the Year after finishing sixth in the championship standings.

Hill’s first season with RCR also featured his Cup Series debut. He drove the No. 33 Chevrolet at Michigan and finished 18th. He has made three Cup starts this season for Beard Motorsports. He will make two more — at Daytona and at the Charlotte Roval.

Hill returned to the No. 21 for 2023 and once again started the year with a win at Daytona. He has since added wins at Las Vegas, Atlanta and Pocono while taking the points lead from John Hunter Nemechek.

“Austin Hill has set a benchmark for competitiveness within the garage and has proven to be a talented racer who wants to win,” said team owner Richard Childress. “We’re pleased that Austin has found success at RCR and are looking forward to competing for a championship in 2023, 2024, and beyond.”

