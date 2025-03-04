Bruins trade Trent Frederic to the Oilers in a 3-team deal with the Devils

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rafael Devers
Boston’s Rafael Devers says he is not ready for games, pushes back spring training debut
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Ken Roczen w crowd.JPG
What riders said after Daytona Supercross: ‘I honestly still can’t believe it’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Brady Basso
Athletics shut down Brady Basso with shoulder strain, interrupting his strong spring training

Top Clips

nbc_dps_trevorsikkemainterview_250304.jpg
Sanders, Ward headline ‘risky’ QB draft class
nbc_roto_alcantara_250304.jpg
Alcantara won’t have innings limit in 2025
nbc_roto_mclain_250304.jpg
McLain back on fantasy radars now fully healthy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rafael Devers
Boston’s Rafael Devers says he is not ready for games, pushes back spring training debut
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Ken Roczen w crowd.JPG
What riders said after Daytona Supercross: ‘I honestly still can’t believe it’
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Brady Basso
Athletics shut down Brady Basso with shoulder strain, interrupting his strong spring training

Top Clips

nbc_dps_trevorsikkemainterview_250304.jpg
Sanders, Ward headline ‘risky’ QB draft class
nbc_roto_alcantara_250304.jpg
Alcantara won’t have innings limit in 2025
nbc_roto_mclain_250304.jpg
McLain back on fantasy radars now fully healthy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Bruins trade Trent Frederic to the Oilers in a 3-team deal with the Devils

  
Published March 4, 2025 02:22 PM

The defending Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers made their first big move ahead of the NHL trade deadline by acquiring hard-nosed forward Trent Frederic from the Boston Bruins.

Edmonton sent a 2025 second- and a 2026 fourth-round pick and prospect Max Wanner to Boston for the 6-foot-3, 220-pounder, with the Bruins retaining half of Frederic’s $2.3 million salary. The New Jersey Devils retained another quarter and received the rights to unsigned draft pick Shane Lachance from the Oilers and Petr Hauser from the Bruins in return.

Trading Frederic is the first sell-off by the Bruins, who are among the teams vying for the final couple of playoff spots in the Eastern Conference. Captain Brad Marchand, like Frederic, is a pending free agent, though he has said he would like to play his entire career with Boston and also is injured and is considered week to week.

Getting the 27-year-old provides Edmonton some much-needed toughness with the aim of helping Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and company make another long playoff run this spring, a year after reaching Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final and losing to Florida. In addition to adding Frederic at a bargain cap hit of $575,000 — under the league minimum — the Oilers also got depth forward Max Jones in this deal.

One player who seemingly now will not be on the move is Jake Evans, who signed a four-year, $11.4 million contract extension to remain with the Montreal Canadiens beyond this season.