Live NASCAR Xfinity updates from Pocono Raceway.
The Xfinity Series takes on Pocono Raceway on Saturday evening.
LONG POND, Pa. -- The Xfinity Series returns to action at Pocono Raceway with a Saturday evening race (5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).
A 90-lap event at the 2.5-mile track is one of the eight remaining races before the playoffs begin. There are five spots open to new winners, but Cole Custer will be the one driver in the starting lineup with a previous Xfinity Series win at Pocono.
Custer will line up 10th as he sets out in pursuit of his third win this season. He will join Justin Allgaier on the fifth row. Josh Berry will lead the field to the green flag from the pole position while Daniel Hemric will join him on the front row.
Berry and Hemric are winless this season as they continue to battle for spots in the playoffs. Both have provisional spots on points but the goal will be to win and make it official.
Sheldon Creed, who finished fifth at Pocono last season, starts the race third as he tries to join teammate Austin Hill in the playoffs. He enters the Xfinity race 10th in the standings after a behavioral penalty and five straight finishes outside of the top 10.
Follow along below for updates throughout Saturday evening from the racetrack.
The Xfinity race at Pocono started with Josh Berry on the pole. The first two stages ended with him at the front of the pack.
Berry started stage 2 next to Cole Custer, but he quickly took back the lead. He went on to lead the rest of the laps in the second stage before holding off a hard-charging Justin Allgaier.
John Hunter Nemechek, Brandon Jones, and Custer rounded out the top five in stage 2. Chase Elliott was the top Cup driver in the field as he finished stage 2 in 11th.
Berry entered the Pocono weekend in a provisional playoff spot on points. He added 20 more in the first two stages along with two playoff points.
Sheldon Creed ended stage 1 in the fifth position. He had to restart stage 2 outside of the top 10 after issues on pit road.
Creed entered his pit stall during the stage break and waited as his crew conducted a four-tire stop on the No. 2 Chevrolet. He went to leave his stall but stopped after getting stuck behind Kaz Grala.
Creed had to put it in reverse and navigate around the No. 26 Toyota. This made him lose several positions.
Creed was not the only driver with an issue on pit road. Josh Williams of DGM Racing received a penalty for equipment interference that put him at the rear of the field.
Josh Berry won stage 1 after starting from the pole and leading the first 20 laps.
Daniel Hemric finished the stage second after putting more than three seconds between him and John Hunter Nemechek in third. Sammy Smith and Sheldon Creed closed out the top five.
Cole Custer was the only driver racing inside of the top 10 that chose to stop on pit road before the stage end. He headed to his stall with three laps remaining after complaining about brake issues.
Alpha Prime Racing’s Sage Karam had to head behind the wall for repairs early in stage 1. His No. 44 Chevrolet would only go into third gear. He fell several laps behind the leaders as the race remained green.
Josh Berry led the field to the green flag and then he used the outside lane to keep at the front of the pack. Daniel Hemric and Sheldon Creed slid in behind him.
The three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers filed in right behind the trio of Chevrolet drivers. John Hunter Nemechek had tried to gain some ground on the bottom lane, but he moved back behind Connor Mosack. Sammy Smith followed in sixth.
Sam Mayer got loose on the outside of Cole Custer in the first two laps, and he slapped the wall with the No. 1 Chevrolet. He avoided damage to the tires, so he kept racing inside of the top 10.
John Hunter Nemechek is the points leader as he enjoys a career season. He has four race wins and four stage wins, which have helped him build up a 33-point advantage over Austin Hill.
Nemechek’s best Xfinity finish at Pocono is seventh in 2018, but he has a Truck Series win at the track. Another strong performance could help Nemechek further build his lead.
He acknowledged the importance of strong finishes, telling media members at Pocono that he needs to “Keep winning. Win stages, win races. Just have solid days, no mistakes.”
Nemechek will start the Pocono race fifth. He will be next to teammate Sammy Smith and one row behind Connor Mosack, who takes over the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing this week.
Other storylines to watch:
—Chevrolet drivers were under the spotlight during last season’s race at Pocono. Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson split the first two stages while combining to lead 65 of the 90 laps. JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry led nine laps. Ty Gibbs (Toyota) and Cole Custer (Ford) were the only non-Chevrolet drivers that finished top 10 at the 2.5-mile track. Custer is back for this season’s race, but Gibbs is now in the Cup Series.
—A trio of Cup drivers will be in the lineup for the 90-lap race at Pocono. Chase Elliott will drive the No. 17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports as he makes his first Xfinity start since 2021. Daniel Suarez will drive the No. 10 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing as he pursues his fourth series win. Ty Dillon will drive the No. 3 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing while chasing his second series win. His first was in 2014 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, another 2.5-mile track.