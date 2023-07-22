Live NASCAR Xfinity updates from Pocono Raceway.

LONG POND, Pa. -- The Xfinity Series returns to action at Pocono Raceway with a Saturday evening race (5:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).

A 90-lap event at the 2.5-mile track is one of the eight remaining races before the playoffs begin. There are five spots open to new winners, but Cole Custer will be the one driver in the starting lineup with a previous Xfinity Series win at Pocono.

Custer will line up 10th as he sets out in pursuit of his third win this season. He will join Justin Allgaier on the fifth row. Josh Berry will lead the field to the green flag from the pole position while Daniel Hemric will join him on the front row.

Berry and Hemric are winless this season as they continue to battle for spots in the playoffs. Both have provisional spots on points but the goal will be to win and make it official.

Sheldon Creed, who finished fifth at Pocono last season, starts the race third as he tries to join teammate Austin Hill in the playoffs. He enters the Xfinity race 10th in the standings after a behavioral penalty and five straight finishes outside of the top 10.

Follow along below for updates throughout Saturday evening from the racetrack.