Charlotte Roval Xfinity results: Sam Mayer scores dramatic overtime win

CONCORD, N.C. — Sam Mayer passed Parker Kligerman in overtime and went on to win Saturday’s Xfinity elimination race at the Charlotte Roval to advance to the next round, while Kligerman finished sixth and failed to move on in the playoffs.

Mayer scored his seventh career victory and third of the season. It is the second year in a row he’s won at the Charlotte Roval.

Kligerman, Sheldon Creed, Shane van Gisbergen and Riley Herbst were eliminated from the playoffs.

Kligerman, who has never won a race in the Xfinity Series, appeared to have won in regulation when the caution came out. It looked as if he had crossed the start/finish line to begin the final lap before the caution lights were illuminated, but a still image showed that Kligerman’s car was about 2 feet from the line when the yellow light flashed.

The yellow light flashes before Parker Kligerman reaches the start/finish line to begin what would have been the final lap in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Roval. The yellow light flashes before Parker Kligerman reaches the start/finish line to begin what would have been the final lap in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Roval. Image: Jeff Barnhill/NBC Sports

On the overtime restart, Kligerman pulled ahead in Turn 4 on the infield portion of the course but Mayer moved by after they exited the hairpin in Turn 7. Mayer pulled away to win, while Kligerman had a tire rub from their contact and fell back.

“I said I want to cry,” Kligerman told NBC Sport’s Dave Burns. “I’m not going to cry. I really love this game. I really, really want that (win). It would have meant the world.”

Meanwhile, Mayer, who had to win to advance, celebrated.

“It was something super special,” Mayer told NBC Sports’ Kim Coon. “Now we get to celebrate.”

Creed entered 32 points above the cutline but was eliminated after a crash and finished 35th. Herbst entered the race 20 points above the cutline but was collected in the same crash and finished 32nd.

Justin Allgaier (-7 points entering the race) and Mayer (-13) both climbed into a transfer spot.

The eight drivers remaining in the playoffs are Mayer, Allgaier, Cole Custer, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, Jesse Love, AJ Allmendinger and Sammy Smith.

Stage 1 winner: AJ Allmendinger

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Next: The series begins the Round of 8 on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on the CW Network).