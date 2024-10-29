Christopher Bell keeps No. 1 spot in NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings after Homestead

Christopher Bell retains the No. 1 spot in this week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings, but Tyler Reddick makes a big jump in the top 10 after his dramatic victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

This week’s NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings

1. Christopher Bell (Last week: No. 1) — He has finished no worse than fourth in the last three races. Bell has nine top 10s in the last 10 races, including six in a row.

2. William Byron (3) — Just missed his fifth consecutive top-five finish by placing sixth at Homestead. Byron has scored points in seven of the last 10 stages.

3. Kyle Larson (2) — He was challenging for the win before his win to squeeze between the lapped car of Austin Dillon and leader Ryan Blaney caused Larson to spin and set up the final restart. Larson, who has a series-high six wins this season, enters the final race of the Round of 8 below the cutline.

4. Denny Hamlin (4) — His third-place finish at Homestead gives him five top 10s in the last six races.

5. Chase Elliott (6) — His fifth-place finish was his second top five in the last three races. He led 81 laps at Homestead. That’s more than he led combined in the 17 races before Homestead.

6. Tyler Reddick (NR) — Amazing run to go from third to first with older tires on the last lap to win at Homestead and secure his first spot in the Championship 4. Victory ended a streak of six consecutive finishes outside the top 10.

7. Ryan Blaney (7) — Lost lead on the final lap to Tyler Reddick and lost a chance to advance to the title race. Second-place result gives him four top 10s in the last six races.

8. Alex Bowman (8) — His seventh-place finish was his second top 10 in a row and fourth in the last six races.

9. Joey Logano (5) — Was a non-factor at Homestead, finishing 28th but didn’t need to be. He’s already in the Championship 4 with his victory at Las Vegas.

10. Bubba Wallace (9) — While he finished 18th at Homestead, he has three top 10s in his last six races. He’s placed in the top 20 in each of the last seven races.

Dropped out: Ross Chastain (10)

