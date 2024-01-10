Corey Heim back at Sam Hunt Racing for partial Xfinity schedule

Corey Heim will return to Sam Hunt Racing’s Xfinity Series program in 2024 as he takes on a part-time schedule.

Heim will drive the No. 26 Toyota during multiple races, starting with the March 2 event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Sam Hunt Racing will announce the rest of Heim’s schedule at a later date.

Heim, the reigning Craftsman Truck Series regular-season champion, will also return to Tricon Garage for the full 2024 Truck schedule.

Bringing Heim Time into 2024 🕰️@CoreyHeim_ will join us for a partial schedule in the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series starting at @LVMotorSpdwy! Heim’s full race schedule will be announced at a later time.#HeimTime | #TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/7EMKk8IjGc — Sam Hunt Racing (@Team_SHR26) January 10, 2024

“I can’t wait to join Sam Hunt Racing again in 2024,” Heim said in a statement. “I saw improvement throughout every start I made with SHR in 2023 from top to bottom, including in myself as a driver.

“That’s really what I’m looking for in a partnership — the constant push to be better, and I know SHR will continue to make that their goal in 2024. It really excites me as a driver to be part of a group like this. I’m looking forward to building this year together and contending for wins.”

Heim made his Xfinity debut with Sam Hunt Racing last season. He failed to finish his first race at Dover due to an engine issue but finished 10th at Darlington the following week. Heim rounded out his schedule with the race at Pocono and a return to Darlington.