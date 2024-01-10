 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rookiesatSony_240111.jpg
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
nbc_golf_pga_SonyopenRd1_240111.jpg
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_stevensslamdunkv2_240111.jpg
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rookiesatSony_240111.jpg
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
nbc_golf_pga_SonyopenRd1_240111.jpg
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_stevensslamdunkv2_240111.jpg
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Corey Heim back at Sam Hunt Racing for partial Xfinity schedule

  
Published January 10, 2024 11:30 AM

Corey Heim will return to Sam Hunt Racing’s Xfinity Series program in 2024 as he takes on a part-time schedule.

Heim will drive the No. 26 Toyota during multiple races, starting with the March 2 event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Sam Hunt Racing will announce the rest of Heim’s schedule at a later date.

Heim, the reigning Craftsman Truck Series regular-season champion, will also return to Tricon Garage for the full 2024 Truck schedule.

“I can’t wait to join Sam Hunt Racing again in 2024,” Heim said in a statement. “I saw improvement throughout every start I made with SHR in 2023 from top to bottom, including in myself as a driver.

“That’s really what I’m looking for in a partnership — the constant push to be better, and I know SHR will continue to make that their goal in 2024. It really excites me as a driver to be part of a group like this. I’m looking forward to building this year together and contending for wins.”

Heim made his Xfinity debut with Sam Hunt Racing last season. He failed to finish his first race at Dover due to an engine issue but finished 10th at Darlington the following week. Heim rounded out his schedule with the race at Pocono and a return to Darlington.