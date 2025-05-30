How to watch Saturday’s Xfinity race at Nashville: Start time, TV info and weather

Justin Allgaier is the lone former Nashville Superspeedway winner in the field Saturday as the Xfinity Series enters the second half of the regular season.

Five different drivers have won the past five Xfinity races at Nashville, which has been the site of seven first career wins in the Xfinity Series (most recently Brad Keselowski in 2008). Austin Hill is the only active Xfinity driver with top 10s in all four races since the track returned to the schedule in 2021.

After winning at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports’ No. 17 Chevrolet has two victories and five top-two finishes in eight starts this season. Corey Day will be driving the car at Nashville as one of 13 drivers making their Xfinity debut on the 1.333-mile concrete oval.

Coming off his Coca-Cola 600 victory, Ross Chastain will drive the No. 9 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports.

Through 13 races, six of 12 Xfinity playoff spots have been filled by series regulars with victories. Allgaier has a series-leading nine top fives and 537 laps led.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Nashville Superspeedway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 7:30 p.m. ... The race is scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m.

PRERACE: The Xfinity garage will open at 12:30 p.m. ... Driver introductions are at 6:55 p.m. ... The invocation will be given at 7:22 p.m. ... The anthem will be performed by Rocky Wallace at 7:23 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 188 laps (250.04 miles) on the 1.333-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 40 cars entered at Nashville.

TV/RADIO: CW will broadcast the race starting at 7 p.m. ... Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have radio coverage.

FORECAST: WeatherUnderground — Mainly sunny with a high of 84 degrees and winds from the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. It’s expected to be 78 degrees with a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

LAST TIME: John Hunter Nemechek led a race-high 76 of 188 laps and beat Chandler Smith by 0.366 seconds.