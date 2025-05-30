NASCAR Friday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

The Craftsman Truck Series will have the NASCAR spotlight Friday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Practice on the 1.333-mile oval will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying for a 150-lap race at 8 p.m. ET.

Christian Eckes won last year’s race but is absent from Friday’s entry list, which has no past Truck winners at Nashville.

Nashville Superspeedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, May 30

Garage open



11 a.m. - 12:55 a.m. — Truck Series

2 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity

Track activity



4:05 - 5 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)

5:10 - 6 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

8 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps, 199.5 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 95; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Occasional afternoon showers. A high of 72 degrees with winds from the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph and a 60 percent chance of rain. It’s expected to be 70 degrees with a 19 percent chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.

