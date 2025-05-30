 Skip navigation
NASCAR Friday schedule at Nashville Superspeedway

  
Published May 30, 2025 06:00 AM

The Craftsman Truck Series will have the NASCAR spotlight Friday at Nashville Superspeedway.

Practice on the 1.333-mile oval will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying for a 150-lap race at 8 p.m. ET.

Christian Eckes won last year’s race but is absent from Friday’s entry list, which has no past Truck winners at Nashville.

AJ Allmendinger enters Nashville after finishing a season-best fourth in the Coca-Cola 600.

Nashville Superspeedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, May 30

Garage open

  • 11 a.m. - 12:55 a.m. — Truck Series
  • 2 - 7 p.m. — Xfinity

Track activity

  • 4:05 - 5 p.m. — Truck Series practice (FS1)
  • 5:10 - 6 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying (FS1)
  • 8 p.m. — Truck race (150 laps, 199.5 miles, Stage 1 at Lap 45, Stage 2 at Lap 95; FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Occasional afternoon showers. A high of 72 degrees with winds from the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph and a 60 percent chance of rain. It’s expected to be 70 degrees with a 19 percent chance of rain at the start of the Truck race.