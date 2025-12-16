Packers vs. Bears prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

First place in the NFC North is up for grabs Saturday in the Windy City when the Green Bay Packers (9-4-1) visit the Chicago Bears (10-4) at Soldier Field.

Caleb Williams and company lead the NFC North but their playoff hopes - not just their division title hopes but also their playoff hopes suffer a serious blow should they lose to Green Bay. Their schedule makes this game more of a must-win than it does for the Packers. Chicago closes the regular season with games at San Francisco and at home against the Lions. Tough sledding.

A loss by Green Bay puts the Packers one loss or one Chicago win from clinching the NFC North but their schedule is more favorable with a home game against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens and a road game at the Vikings.

Green Bay will take the gridiron without their star pass rusher Micah Parsons. The All-Pro tore his ACL in last weekend’s 34-26 loss to the Broncos in Denver. Who steps up and fills the sudden void in the Packers’ lineup? That will be an adjustment for the Packers especially as they look to slow down the Bears’ rushing attack (ranked No. 2 in the NFL).

The Bears blew out the Browns, 31-3, this past Sunday. Williams threw for 242 yards and a couple touchdowns in the win. Chicago’s defense allowed just 192 yards of Total Offense in the dominant win.

Key Matchups: Bears’ Ground Game vs. Packers’ Rush Defense

Chicago’s strong run game featuring D’Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai will challenge a Packers’ defense that is suddenly without its best player.

Lets dive a bit deeper into the numbers for this week’s NFC North matchup between the Packers and the Bears.

Game Details and How to Watch: Packers vs. Bears live Saturday

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Time: 8:20PM EST

Site: Soldier Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game Odds: Packers at Bears

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Green Bay Packers (-115), Chicago Bears (-105)

Spread: Packers -1.5

Total: 46.5 points

This game opened at Packers -2.0 with the Game Total set at 46.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Green Bay at Chicago

Packers Starting QB: Jordan Love

Last Game: 12/14 at Denver, 24-40, 276yds, 1 TD, 2INTs, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 29yds rushing

Season: 14GP, 283-426, 3304yds, 23TDs, 6 INTs, Sacked 21 times, 45 carries for 192yds rushing

Bears Starting QB: Caleb Williams

Last Game: 12/14 vs. Cleveland - 17-28, 242yds, 2TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 3 times, 3 carries for 13yds rushing

Season: 14GP, 266-459, 3150yds, 21TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 23 times, 68 carries for 334yds rushing

Packers at Bears: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Bears are 9-5 ATS this season

The Packers are 6-8 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 8 of the Packers’ 14 games this season (8-6)

The OVER has cashed in 7 of the Bears’ 14 games this season (7-6-1)

Packers Player Injuries

DE Micah Parsons (knee) has been declared OUT for Saturday’s game

(knee) has been declared OUT for Saturday’s game RT Zach Tom (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game WR Christian Watson (chest) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(chest) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game WR Savion Williams (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game TE Josh Whyle (concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game OT John Williams (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for Saturday’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for Saturday’s game DE Collin Oliver (undisclosed) has been declared OUT for Saturday’s game

(undisclosed) has been declared OUT for Saturday’s game S Evan Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

Bears Player Injuries

WR Rome Odunze (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game WR Luther Burden III (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game QB Tyson Bagent (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game RB Travis Homer (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game LB Tremaine Edmunds (groin) has been designated to return from the IR



