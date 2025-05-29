Rockingham Speedway listed for sale

Less than six weeks after hosting the return of the NASCAR Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series, Rockingham Speedway is for sale.

It is listed by CBRE, a real estate and investment company. The Charlotte Observer first reported the sale.

“We’ve basically taken it in first gear as far as we can go, building it out, getting it ready for bigger and better hands,” Dan Lovenheim, who purchased the track in August 2018, told The Charlotte Observer. “And the time is right to pass the baton to someone who can take it farther than we can.”

No price is listed for the facility.

Rockingham Speedway hosted the NASCAR Cup Series from 1965-2004 and the Xfinity Series from 1982-2004 before those race dates went away.

The track, located about 90 minutes east of Charlotte, North Carolina, hosted the Truck Series in 2012 and 2013 before going away.

Lovenheim made several upgrades to the track after purchasing it and the Xfinity and Truck Series returned this year to much fanfare.

In the offering memorandum by CBRE, it states a three-year “existing agreement” with NASCAR for Rockingham Speedway to host the Xfinity and Truck Series in 2025, ’26 and ’27. NASCAR has not announced any 2026 or 2027 dates. The Charlotte Observer reported that a NASCAR spokesperson stated that no agreement had been signed with Rockingham for 2026 and beyond.