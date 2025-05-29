May NASCAR Cup Power Rankings: Kyle Larson holds top spot for another month
Here is a look at the top drivers in May.
May Power Rankings
1. Kyle Larson (Last month 1st)
While his attempt to run all 1,100 miles of the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day fizzled after crashes in both races, one shouldn’t overlook the month Larson had in NASCAR. He won at Kansas from the pole and finished fourth at Texas. He finished the month with one Cup victory, three stage wins and one bonus point for the fastest lap in a race. He led a series-high 345 laps in the three points races in May and ranked second for the month in stage points at 38. Larson ranked second in points scored in the month at 112.
2. Christopher Bell (NR)
He won the All-Star Race and and finished in the top 10 in each of the three points races in the month, placing ninth at Texas, second at Kansas and eighth in the Coca-Cola 600. That helped Bell score the most points of the month with 118. Bell ranked fifth for the month in stage points scored at 26. The area he was lacking was in leading laps. He led only eight laps in the three points races (he led 28 of 250 laps in the All-Star Race).
3. William Byron (2nd)
Byron ranked third in points scored in the month at 110. He had one top-10 finish in the three points races, placing second in the Coca-Cola 600. He had three stage wins in the month — all in the 600. Byron finished May tied for second with Kyle Larson in stage points scored at 38. Byron ranked second for the month in laps led at 305.
4. Ross Chastain (NR)
The Coca-Cola 600 winner also scored a runner-up finish at Texas. He placed 20th at Kansas in the month’s other points race. Chastain also was third in the All-Star Race. He was one of only four drivers to top 100 points for the month. He had 104 in May.
5. Joey Logano (NR)
He won at Texas and finished runner-up in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. Logano also was ninth at Kansas. He ranked sixth in points scored in May with 92.
Those outside the top five
Chase Elliott — He finished fifth in the series for points scored in May with 98. Elliott had one top-10 finish in the three points races in May, placing sixth in the Coca-Cola 600. He was 15th at Kansas and 16th at Texas.
Tyler Reddick — He ranked first in stage points scored in May with 42 and was seventh in total points scored in May with 89. His best finish in a points race in May was 17th at Kansas.
Points scored in May 2025
118 — Christopher Bell
112 — Kyle Larson
110 — William Byron
104 — Ross Chastain
98 — Chase Elliott
92 — Joey Logano
89 — Tyler Reddick
87 — Ryan Blaney
79 — Chase Briscoe
79 — John Hunter Nemechek
78 — Ryan Preece
76 — Josh Berry
75 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
74 — Chris Buescher
70 — Todd Gilliland
65 — Erik Jones
62 — Austin Dillon
60 — Austin Cindric
59 — Alex Bowman
58 — Noah Gragson
58 — Michael McDowell
56 — Kyle Busch
55 — Shane van Gisbergen
53 — Denny Hamlin
53 — Carson Hocevar
51 — AJ Allmendinger
47 — Brad Keselowski
46 — Cole Custer
45 — Ty Dillon
45 — Zane Smith
42 — Riley Herbst
39 — Ty Gibbs
35 — Justin Haley
31 — Daniel Suarez
26 — Cody Ware
16 — Bubba Wallace
Stage points scored in May 2025
42 — Tyler Reddick
38 — Kyle Larson
38 — William Byron
30 — Denny Hamlin
26 — Christopher Bell
25 — Carson Hocevar
24 — Chase Elliott
18 — Ryan Blaney
17 — Alex Bowman
16 — Austin Cindric
16 — AJ Allmendinger
15 — Josh Berry
13 — John Hunter Nemechek
11 — Chris Buescher
12 — Ryan Preece
10 — Ross Chastain
6 — Bubba Wallace
5 — Noah Gragson
5 — Brad Keselowski
4 — Joey Logano
4 — Erik Jones
3 — Zane Smith
3 — Ty Gibbs
3 — Michael McDowell
2 — Chase Briscoe
1 — Kyle Busch
Laps led in May 2025
345 — Kyle Larson
305 — William Byron
60 — Austin Cindric
56 — Denny Hamlin
41 — Josh Berry
31 — Chase Elliott
28 — Carson Hocevar
19 — Michael McDowell
8 — Ross Chastain
8 — Christopher Bell
8 — Joey Logano
6 — Ty Gibbs
5 — Brad Keselowski
4 — Ty Dillon
4 — Todd Gilliland
3 — Alex Bowman
2 — Ryan Blaney
2 — Tyler Reddick
1 — Kyle Busch
1 — Chase Briscoe
1 — John Hunter Nemechek