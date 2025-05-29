May NASCAR Cup Power Rankings: Kyle Larson holds top spot for another month

Here is a look at the top drivers in May.

May Power Rankings

1. Kyle Larson (Last month 1st)

While his attempt to run all 1,100 miles of the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day fizzled after crashes in both races, one shouldn’t overlook the month Larson had in NASCAR. He won at Kansas from the pole and finished fourth at Texas. He finished the month with one Cup victory, three stage wins and one bonus point for the fastest lap in a race. He led a series-high 345 laps in the three points races in May and ranked second for the month in stage points at 38. Larson ranked second in points scored in the month at 112.

2. Christopher Bell (NR)

He won the All-Star Race and and finished in the top 10 in each of the three points races in the month, placing ninth at Texas, second at Kansas and eighth in the Coca-Cola 600. That helped Bell score the most points of the month with 118. Bell ranked fifth for the month in stage points scored at 26. The area he was lacking was in leading laps. He led only eight laps in the three points races (he led 28 of 250 laps in the All-Star Race).

3. William Byron (2nd)

Byron ranked third in points scored in the month at 110. He had one top-10 finish in the three points races, placing second in the Coca-Cola 600. He had three stage wins in the month — all in the 600. Byron finished May tied for second with Kyle Larson in stage points scored at 38. Byron ranked second for the month in laps led at 305.

4. Ross Chastain (NR)

The Coca-Cola 600 winner also scored a runner-up finish at Texas. He placed 20th at Kansas in the month’s other points race. Chastain also was third in the All-Star Race. He was one of only four drivers to top 100 points for the month. He had 104 in May.

5. Joey Logano (NR)

He won at Texas and finished runner-up in the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. Logano also was ninth at Kansas. He ranked sixth in points scored in May with 92.

Those outside the top five

Chase Elliott — He finished fifth in the series for points scored in May with 98. Elliott had one top-10 finish in the three points races in May, placing sixth in the Coca-Cola 600. He was 15th at Kansas and 16th at Texas.

Tyler Reddick — He ranked first in stage points scored in May with 42 and was seventh in total points scored in May with 89. His best finish in a points race in May was 17th at Kansas.

Points scored in May 2025

118 — Christopher Bell

112 — Kyle Larson

110 — William Byron

104 — Ross Chastain

98 — Chase Elliott

92 — Joey Logano

89 — Tyler Reddick

87 — Ryan Blaney

79 — Chase Briscoe

79 — John Hunter Nemechek

78 — Ryan Preece

76 — Josh Berry

75 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

74 — Chris Buescher

70 — Todd Gilliland

65 — Erik Jones

62 — Austin Dillon

60 — Austin Cindric

59 — Alex Bowman

58 — Noah Gragson

58 — Michael McDowell

56 — Kyle Busch

55 — Shane van Gisbergen

53 — Denny Hamlin

53 — Carson Hocevar

51 — AJ Allmendinger

47 — Brad Keselowski

46 — Cole Custer

45 — Ty Dillon

45 — Zane Smith

42 — Riley Herbst

39 — Ty Gibbs

35 — Justin Haley

31 — Daniel Suarez

26 — Cody Ware

16 — Bubba Wallace

Stage points scored in May 2025

42 — Tyler Reddick

38 — Kyle Larson

38 — William Byron

30 — Denny Hamlin

26 — Christopher Bell

25 — Carson Hocevar

24 — Chase Elliott

18 — Ryan Blaney

17 — Alex Bowman

16 — Austin Cindric

16 — AJ Allmendinger

15 — Josh Berry

13 — John Hunter Nemechek

11 — Chris Buescher

12 — Ryan Preece

10 — Ross Chastain

6 — Bubba Wallace

5 — Noah Gragson

5 — Brad Keselowski

4 — Joey Logano

4 — Erik Jones

3 — Zane Smith

3 — Ty Gibbs

3 — Michael McDowell

2 — Chase Briscoe

1 — Kyle Busch

Laps led in May 2025

345 — Kyle Larson

305 — William Byron

60 — Austin Cindric

56 — Denny Hamlin

41 — Josh Berry

31 — Chase Elliott

28 — Carson Hocevar

19 — Michael McDowell

8 — Ross Chastain

8 — Christopher Bell

8 — Joey Logano

6 — Ty Gibbs

5 — Brad Keselowski

4 — Ty Dillon

4 — Todd Gilliland

3 — Alex Bowman

2 — Ryan Blaney

2 — Tyler Reddick

1 — Kyle Busch

1 — Chase Briscoe

1 — John Hunter Nemechek

