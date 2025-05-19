All-Star Race Results: Christopher Bell outduels Joey Logano after decisive ‘Promoter’s Caution’

Taking advantage of a two-tire stop during the final caution, Christopher Bell passed Joey Logano with nine laps remaining to win the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Logano, who was trying to win his second consecutive All-Star Race at the 0.625-mile oval, came up 0.829 seconds short of Bell after he elected to stay on track to keep the lead under the “Promoter’s Caution” on Lap 216.

After the Lap 223 restart, Logano held off Bell multiple times before the No. 20 Toyota finally seized the lead.

Ross Chastain finished third, followed by Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott.

Carson Hocevar won the All-Star Open to advance to the main event with runner-up John Hunter Nemechek.

Noah Gragson earned the final transfer spot to the All-Star Race by winning the online fan vote.

WILL BE UPDATED