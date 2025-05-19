 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: MAY 18 PGA PGA Championship
Baffled at PGA, Bryson DeChambeau has ‘tricks up my sleeve’ for U.S. Open
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Seattle Kraken at Colorado Avalanche
Referee Chris Rooney forced out of Game 7 after taking stick to face
collier.jpg
Napheesa Collier scores 23 to help Lynx beat Sparks, 89-75

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottieonset_250518.jpg
Scheffler on set: Most proud of how I responded
brysoninterviewpgagolf.jpg
Bryson: ‘Don’t have all the tools’ yet in my game
rory_driver_image.jpg
Analyzing Rory’s media avoidance, driver testing

All-Star Race Results: Christopher Bell outduels Joey Logano after decisive ‘Promoter’s Caution’

  
Published May 18, 2025 10:10 PM

Taking advantage of a two-tire stop during the final caution, Christopher Bell passed Joey Logano with nine laps remaining to win the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Logano, who was trying to win his second consecutive All-Star Race at the 0.625-mile oval, came up 0.829 seconds short of Bell after he elected to stay on track to keep the lead under the “Promoter’s Caution” on Lap 216.

After the Lap 223 restart, Logano held off Bell multiple times before the No. 20 Toyota finally seized the lead.

Ross Chastain finished third, followed by Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott.

NASCAR: NASCAR All-Star Open
Carson Hocevar wins All-Star Open; Nemechek advances from second; Gragson wins fan vote
Carson Hocevar, John Hunter Nemechek and Noah Gragson are in the All-Star Race.

Carson Hocevar won the All-Star Open to advance to the main event with runner-up John Hunter Nemechek.

Noah Gragson earned the final transfer spot to the All-Star Race by winning the online fan vote.

