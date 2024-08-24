 Skip navigation
Long: Will engine penalty add to NASCAR Cup title woes for Denny Hamlin?
Long: Will engine penalty add to NASCAR Cup title woes for Denny Hamlin?
MX Ironman 2023 field heads into turn 1.jpg
Ironman Motocross Betting Odds: Ken Roczen ranked fourth in one-off 250 appearance
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
BMW Championship - Round Two
Adam Scott builds three-shot lead at BMW with eye on Tour Championship

Top Clips

nbc_nas_ryansiegintv_240823.jpg
Sieg 'chasing points' with strong fifth at Daytona
nbc_nas_ryantruexintv_240823.jpg
Truex credits sim work for Xfinity win at Daytona
nbc_nas_pkligermanintv_240823.jpg
Kligerman after Daytona: 'I just want to win'

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Daytona NASCAR Xfinity results: Ryan Truex scores his second victory of season

  
Published August 23, 2024 10:23 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Truex scored his second victory of the season when the caution came out on the last lap of overtime in Friday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

Truex was leading when the caution came out for contact between AJ Allmendinger and Parker Kligerman that sent Allmendinger sliding to the bottom of Turn 1 before coming back up the track and hitting the wall.

MORE: Daytona Xfinity results

“I go left and he tries to go with me,” Kligerman told NBC Sports’ Kim Coon about the contact with Allmendinger. “I hate it. AJ and I, we were awesome. We were the best two that weren’t Toyotas all day. I just had a run, and I had to go. I felt like it was a run I had to take to try to put myself on the bottom to win this race.”
Kligerman after Daytona: 'I just want to win'
Parker Kligerman leaves Daytona with a third-place finish and a solid points day. He discusses what happened with AJ Allmendinger on the final lap and how he "just wants to win" in the Xfinity Series.

Chandler Smith finished second. Kligerman was third, Riley Herbst placed fourth and Ryan Sieg completed the top five.

The race had five multi-car accidents, including a pair of nine-car wrecks and a six-car crash.
Smith, Love, others involved in big Daytona wreck
A push by Jeb Burton sends Sammy Smith into the wall as multiple Xfinity Series drivers fall victim to a big wreck in the Wawa 250, including Jesse Love, Brandon Jones, and more.

The start of the race was mired by a Lap 1 crash. Jeremy Clements spun and cars behind crashed while slowing. Among the cars damaged was Austin Hill’s car.

Hill, who has won the past three February Daytona Xfinity races, was scheduled to start Friday’s race on the front row but the team had to replace a steering pump and steering box before the race and had to start at the rear for the unapproved adjustments.

After clearing the damaged vehicle policy, he went to the garage for repairs and returned several laps down. Hill finished 31st.
Hill collected in Lap 1 wreck after Clements spins
After being forced to start in the race in the back due to an unapproved adjustment, Austin Hill gets collected in a wreck on Lap 1 after a chain reaction followed Jeremy Clements spinning on the apron at Daytona.

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Who had a good race: Ryan Truex won his second race of the year while making only his eighth start of the season. ... Ryan Sieg collected his second top-five finish of the season with his fifth-place result.

Who had a bad race: Ryan Ellis, Akinori Ogata and Gus Dean were all eliminated in a crash on the opening lap.

Next: The series races on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).