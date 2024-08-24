Daytona NASCAR Xfinity results: Ryan Truex scores his second victory of season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Truex scored his second victory of the season when the caution came out on the last lap of overtime in Friday night’s race at Daytona International Speedway.

Truex was leading when the caution came out for contact between AJ Allmendinger and Parker Kligerman that sent Allmendinger sliding to the bottom of Turn 1 before coming back up the track and hitting the wall.

“I go left and he tries to go with me,” Kligerman told NBC Sports’ Kim Coon about the contact with Allmendinger. “I hate it. AJ and I, we were awesome. We were the best two that weren’t Toyotas all day. I just had a run, and I had to go. I felt like it was a run I had to take to try to put myself on the bottom to win this race.”

Kligerman after Daytona: 'I just want to win' Parker Kligerman leaves Daytona with a third-place finish and a solid points day. He discusses what happened with AJ Allmendinger on the final lap and how he "just wants to win" in the Xfinity Series.

Chandler Smith finished second. Kligerman was third, Riley Herbst placed fourth and Ryan Sieg completed the top five.

The race had five multi-car accidents, including a pair of nine-car wrecks and a six-car crash.

Smith, Love, others involved in big Daytona wreck A push by Jeb Burton sends Sammy Smith into the wall as multiple Xfinity Series drivers fall victim to a big wreck in the Wawa 250, including Jesse Love, Brandon Jones, and more.

The start of the race was mired by a Lap 1 crash. Jeremy Clements spun and cars behind crashed while slowing. Among the cars damaged was Austin Hill’s car.

Hill, who has won the past three February Daytona Xfinity races, was scheduled to start Friday’s race on the front row but the team had to replace a steering pump and steering box before the race and had to start at the rear for the unapproved adjustments.

After clearing the damaged vehicle policy, he went to the garage for repairs and returned several laps down. Hill finished 31st.

Hill collected in Lap 1 wreck after Clements spins After being forced to start in the race in the back due to an unapproved adjustment, Austin Hill gets collected in a wreck on Lap 1 after a chain reaction followed Jeremy Clements spinning on the apron at Daytona.

Stage 1 winner: Justin Allgaier

Stage 2 winner: Justin Allgaier

Who had a good race: Ryan Truex won his second race of the year while making only his eighth start of the season. ... Ryan Sieg collected his second top-five finish of the season with his fifth-place result.

Who had a bad race: Ryan Ellis, Akinori Ogata and Gus Dean were all eliminated in a crash on the opening lap.

Next: The series races on Saturday, Aug. 31 at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network).