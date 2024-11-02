 Skip navigation
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - France
Amber Glenn hangs on for her first Grand Prix title in France
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Cole exercises opt out but Yankees can keep him by adding 2029 salary, Rizzo option declined
Nelly Korda to be featured in Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue
Nelly Korda to be featured in Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolgoal1_241102.jpg
Strand Larsen’s nutmeg puts Wolves level v. Palace
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_241102.jpg
Chalobah blasts Crystal Palace in front of Wolves
nbc_nas_hamlinsound_241102.jpg
Hamlin facing uphill battle after practice crash

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Denny Hamlin crashes in NASCAR Cup practice at Martinsville, will not make qualifying attempt

  
Published November 2, 2024 01:42 PM

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Denny Hamlin, who is outside a transfer spot to the Championship 4, crashed in practice Saturday at Martinsville Speedway and will not make a qualifying attempt.

The team will repair the car and not go to a backup car.

Hamlin’s car ranked third in the 45-minute practice session. Martin Truex Jr. ranked first. Corey LaJoie ranked second in the session.

Either way, Hamlin will not make a qualifying attempt Saturday afternoon. That means he will start at the rear of the field in Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC). It also means he will have the last pick of pit stalls.

Hamlin enters the weekend 18 points below the cutline. He is seeking to make his fifth Championship 4 appearance and first since 2021.

This story will be updated ...