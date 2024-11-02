Denny Hamlin crashes in NASCAR Cup practice at Martinsville, will not make qualifying attempt

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Denny Hamlin, who is outside a transfer spot to the Championship 4, crashed in practice Saturday at Martinsville Speedway and will not make a qualifying attempt.

The team will repair the car and not go to a backup car.

Hamlin’s car ranked third in the 45-minute practice session. Martin Truex Jr. ranked first. Corey LaJoie ranked second in the session.

Either way, Hamlin will not make a qualifying attempt Saturday afternoon. That means he will start at the rear of the field in Sunday’s race (2 p.m. ET on NBC). It also means he will have the last pick of pit stalls.

Hamlin enters the weekend 18 points below the cutline. He is seeking to make his fifth Championship 4 appearance and first since 2021.

This story will be updated ...