Every Daytona 500 winner by year

The Daytona 500 is the biggest event on the NASCAR schedule. It is one of the crown jewel races and those who win it join an exclusive list.
Only 12 drivers have won the race multiple times. Richard Petty holds the NASCAR record with seven Daytona 500s. Cale Yarborough is second with four wins. Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett, Jeff Gordon and Denny Hamlin have all won the Daytona 500 three times.
There are six drivers who have won the Daytona 500 twice — Bill Elliott, Sterling Marlin, Michael Waltrip, Matt Kenseth, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr.
Here is a look at every winner of the Daytona 500 before the season-opening race on Feb. 18.
Daytona 500 winners by year
1959 — Lee Petty
1960 — Junior Johnson
1961 — Marvin Panch
1962 — Fireball Roberts
1963 — Tiny Lund
1964 — Richard Petty
1965 — Fred Lorenzen
1966 — Richard Petty
1967 — Mario Andretti
1968 — Cale Yarborough
1969 — LeeRoy Yarbrough
1970 — Pete Hamilton
1971 — Richard Petty
1972 — AJ Foyt
1973 — Richard Petty
1974 — Richard Petty
1975 — Benny Parsons
1976 — David Pearson
1977 — Cale Yarborough
1978 — Bobby Allison
1979 — Richard Petty
1980 — Buddy Baker
1981 — Richard Petty
1982 — Bobby Allison
1983 — Cale Yarborough
1984 — Cale Yarborough
1985 — Bill Elliott
1986 — Geoff Bodine
1987 — Bill Elliott
1988 — Bobby Allison
1989 — Darrell Waltrip
1990 — Derrike Cope
1991 — Ernie Irvan
1992 — Davey Allison
1993 — Dale Jarrett
1994 — Sterling Marlin
1995 — Sterling Marlin
1996 — Dale Jarrett
1997 — Jeff Gordon
1998 — Dale Earnhardt
1999 — Jeff Gordon
2000 — Dale Jarrett
2001 — Michael Waltrip
2002 — Ward Burton
2003 — Michael Waltrip
2004 — Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2005 — Jeff Gordon
2006 — Jimmie Johnson
2007 — Kevin Harvick
2008 — Ryan Newman
2009 — Matt Kenseth
2010 — Jamie McMurray
2011 — Trevor Bayne
2012 — Matt Kenseth
2013 — Jimmie Johnson
2014 — Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2015 — Joey Logano
2016 — Denny Hamlin
2017 — Kurt Busch
2018 — Austin Dillon
2019 — Denny Hamlin
2020 — Denny Hamlin
2021 — Michael McDowell
2022 — Austin Cindric
2023 — Ricky Stenhouse Jr.