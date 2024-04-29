 Skip navigation
2024 NBA Playoffs - New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Playoff Best Bets for April 30: Knicks vs 76ers and Cavaliers vs Magic
Syndication: The Register Guard
2024 NFL Draft Steals: Quinyon Mitchell, Troy Franklin look like values
Carlos Correa
Twins bring Carlos Correa back from IL after 16-game absence with strained rib cage muscle

nbc_smx_webbhastoimprove_240429.jpg
Where Webb needs to improve most in his riding
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_V2_240429.jpg
Analyzing the Kentucky Derby best bets
Miles_Russell.jpg
Russell has more to show after ‘unreal’ few weeks

2024 NBA Playoffs - New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Playoff Best Bets for April 30: Knicks vs 76ers and Cavaliers vs Magic
Syndication: The Register Guard
2024 NFL Draft Steals: Quinyon Mitchell, Troy Franklin look like values
Carlos Correa
Twins bring Carlos Correa back from IL after 16-game absence with strained rib cage muscle

nbc_smx_webbhastoimprove_240429.jpg
Where Webb needs to improve most in his riding
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_V2_240429.jpg
Analyzing the Kentucky Derby best bets
Miles_Russell.jpg
Russell has more to show after ‘unreal’ few weeks

Hamlin "aero blocks" Larson for Cup Dover win

April 29, 2024 03:52 PM
Dustin Long and Parker Kligerman break down the significance of Denny Hamlin's "aero blocking" at Dover and if Kyle Larson could have done anything differently to take the lead, as well as the track's tricky pit road.
hamlin_and_larson.jpg
14:52
Hamlin “aero blocks” Larson for Cup Dover win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_wurth400highlights_240428.jpg
16:26
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitydover_240426.jpg
15:46
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover
Now Playing
nbc_nas_doverpreview_240425.jpg
6:03
Which Cup driver has best chance to win at Dover?
Now Playing
Michael.jpg
11:43
Jordan goes to victory lane with Reddick at ‘Dega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_degafinish_240421.jpg
3:24
Chaos erupts in wild finish to Talladega Cup race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_degahl_240421.jpg
15:57
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_toyotarweck_240421.jpg
5:06
Toyotas wreck while drafting together at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellcrash_240421.jpg
2:27
Bell crashes out as field checks up at Talladega
Now Playing
Xfin_Dega.jpg
14:36
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega
Now Playing
nbc_nas_talladegafinish_240420.jpg
2:25
Love victorious in double OT for first Xfinity win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_talladegapileup_240420.jpg
4:04
Jones, Kligerman trigger multi-car Talladega wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_talladega_240418.jpg
4:06
Will Cup continue run of different ‘Dega winners?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_texasrecap_240415.jpg
8:42
Elliott earned ‘popular’ win in action-packed race
Now Playing
nbc_nas_overtimefinish_240414.jpg
2:20
Elliott emerges in OT to win Cup race at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cuptexas_240414.jpg
18:44
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bellbowman_240414.jpg
2:11
Bell’s spin at Texas sets off chain reaction
Now Playing
nbc_nas_photofinish_240413.jpg
3:11
Mayer ekes out historically close finish over Sieg
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitytexas_240413.jpg
14:35
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truckstexas_240412.jpg
14:57
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Texas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_kligermanhit_240411.jpg
3:24
Byron’s precision has led to Next Gen success
Now Playing
nbc_nas_mvillerecap_240408.jpg
10:51
Byron’s excellence on display in special HMS win
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cookout400_240407.jpg
13:59
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfindudewipes250lites_240406.jpg
18:31
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_redflag_240406.jpg
2:45
Stack up on Stage 2 restart collects multiple cars
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trucks200_240405.jpg
12:54
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_martinsvilleprev_240404.jpg
4:37
Who can earn first win of 2024 at Martinsville?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_hendricktop5_240403.jpg
6:05
Hendrick Motorsports’ top moments at Martinsville
Now Playing
nbc_nas_smithhocevar_240402.jpg
9:03
Smith and Hocevar’s first impressions of Cup
Now Playing
nbc_nas_briscoesegment_240402.jpg
8:07
Briscoe: SHR working as a team like never before
Now Playing