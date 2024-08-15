Former NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch has court date for DWI, reckless driving charges

Former NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch has a Sept. 19 court date after he was arrested for DWI, and reckless driving and speeding charges.

Busch was pulled over at 11:39 p.m. ET Tuesday by an Iredell County (North Carolina) Sheriff’s officer.

WCNC reported that that Busch was cited for going 63 mph in a 45-mph zone and that Busch registered a .17 blood alcohol concentration. The North Carolina legal limit is .08.

In a statement to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, Busch said: “I’m very disappointed in myself and I apologize to my family, my racing family, and to my fans. I will work with the authorities to rectify the situation and work with the county to make it a safer place in the future.”

Busch last drove in Cup in 2022. He retired on Aug. 26, 2023, unable to race as he continued to recover from a concussion suffered in a crash July 2022 at Pocono Raceway.

Busch won the 2004 Cup championship. He also won 34 Cup races, including the 2017 Daytona 500. He won a race in 19 of the 22 seasons he was a full-time Cup driver.

