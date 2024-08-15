 Skip navigation
Former NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch has court date for DWI, reckless driving charges

  
Published August 15, 2024 08:48 AM

Former NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch has a Sept. 19 court date after he was arrested for DWI, and reckless driving and speeding charges.

Busch was pulled over at 11:39 p.m. ET Tuesday by an Iredell County (North Carolina) Sheriff’s officer.

WCNC reported that that Busch was cited for going 63 mph in a 45-mph zone and that Busch registered a .17 blood alcohol concentration. The North Carolina legal limit is .08.

In a statement to Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, Busch said: “I’m very disappointed in myself and I apologize to my family, my racing family, and to my fans. I will work with the authorities to rectify the situation and work with the county to make it a safer place in the future.”

AUTO: MAY 12 NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400
NASCAR strips Austin Dillon’s playoff eligibility for Richmond win
Austin Dillon keeps Richmond victory but remains outside a playoff spot with three races left in the regular season.

Busch last drove in Cup in 2022. He retired on Aug. 26, 2023, unable to race as he continued to recover from a concussion suffered in a crash July 2022 at Pocono Raceway.

Busch won the 2004 Cup championship. He also won 34 Cup races, including the 2017 Daytona 500. He won a race in 19 of the 22 seasons he was a full-time Cup driver.